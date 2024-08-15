Tashi Phendey Detshen: A Tale of Promise and Peril

Tashi Phendey Detshen: A Journey from Hope to Hardship

In the fertile plains of Chuzagang Gewog lies the story of Tashi Phendey Detshen, a farmers’ group born out of hope, now teetering on the edge of despair. Established in March 2021, this group was envisioned as a beacon of prosperity for local farmers, promising to transform Sarpang’s abundant Doma (areca nut) production into a thriving business. However, as time unfolded, the group’s dream remained unfulfilled, encountering harsh realities that left behind a tale of rusting machinery, dwindling membership, and unfulfilled potential.

The Birth of a Vision

Tashi Phendey Detshen was founded with the goal of capitalizing on the rich Doma resources in Chuzagang Gewog. The group aimed to create local employment opportunities and absorb nearly all of Sarpang’s Doma production. With the backing of the Sarpang Dzongkhag administration, they invested Nu one million in machinery capable of peeling, washing, and polishing. By processing Doma locally, farmers aimed to move beyond selling raw nuts for a mere Nu 3,000 per quintal, instead directly exporting them to factories in Assam for prices ranging from Nu 5,000 to Nu 6,800.

Challenges Emerge

Despite the promising start, the group quickly faced a host of challenges that tested its resolve. The machinery, once the pride of the community, began to rust and wear out due to lack of use and maintenance. Of the 24 original members, only four remained, with many abandoning the project due to personal obligations or a lack of cooperation within the group.

Motikhar Dungyel, a local shopkeeper, joined Tashi Phendey Detshen six months ago, hoping to benefit from the group’s resources. Motikhar, who buys and sells Doma in the village, soon found himself as the sole caretaker of the plant, a role he never expected to take on. “It’s a heavy burden,” he says, reflecting on the overwhelming responsibility of maintaining the neglected machinery that once held so much promise.

The plant, once envisioned as a bustling hub of activity, now sits in quiet disrepair. Only the dehusking and Muza polishing machines have been used, and even these are in dire need of repairs. Motikhar has tried to source parts from markets in Bhutan and Assam, but to no avail. His pleas for assistance from the Regional Agriculture Marketing and Cooperative Office in Gelephu have so far gone unanswered.

The Promise of Prosperity Unfulfilled

The hopes that fueled Tashi Phendey Detshen have dwindled. Pema Tshechu, the group’s chairperson, once highlighted the stark price advantage of selling produce directly to Assam’s factories. As middlemen continue to offer low rates, the cooperative’s purpose—to elevate the farmers’ earnings—remains unfulfilled. Although the group saw some success in 2022, earning Nu 259,000 from selling 10,000 kg of betel nuts to other regions, the broader vision of sustainability now seems dim.

The cooperative’s temporary location was intended as a stopgap pending permanent site approval, which was granted but is now overshadowed by the group’s operational insecurities.

Disillusionment Sets In

Former members like Dema personify the group’s disillusionment. Once full of hope, she paid Nu 30,000 to join but now feels discouraged as cooperation dwindled. The initial vision of a cooperative community working together to buy and sell processed products has fallen apart, leaving behind a sense of lost potential. Although interested, Dema said, “It has discouraged to continue the group work” due to the lack of cooperation among members.

Despite these hurdles, Motikhar continues to receive requests from local farmers who bring their Doma for processing, hoping for services that are no longer available due to staff shortages. An attempt was made to recruit new workers, yet continued issues and low morale within the group have stymied efforts to restore operations.

A Growing Industry at Stake?

Despite the struggles of Tashi Phendey Detshen, the larger context of the Doma industry in Sarpang presents a different reality. The Dzongkhag produces over 4,180 metric tons of Doma annually, with significant potential for further growth. With over 1.355 million non-fruit-bearing Doma plants that will soon yield produce, the mission of Tashi Phendey Detshen remains critical, not only to local farmers’ futures but also to the broader economic landscape of the region.

The Road Ahead

As Tashi Phendey Detshen confronts its uncertain future, a mix of challenges and opportunities looms. Without intervention, the group risks complete collapse. However, with a renewed focus, support from local administration, and realistic strategic planning, the group’s fortunes could be revived. Motikhar insists on the necessity for machinery repairs and greater accountability among members.

The ongoing demand for processed Doma means that if the group can resolve its internal disputes and operational challenges, it still has a fighting chance to fulfill its original promise and provide sustainable livelihoods to the farmers of Chuzagang Gewog.

An Ongoing Journey

The narrative of Tashi Phendey Detshen reflects broader themes prevalent in rural Bhutan, highlighting the struggle between aspiration and reality. While the group’s challenges are significant, their resilience in the face of adversity suggests a determination to overcome. Their story remains unfinished, perched on the brink of potential transformation or failure.

The remaining members yearn to relocate to Gelephu, where the promise of vibrant markets and affordable labor beckons. Yet, the Gewog Administration’s firm hand holds them back, tethering their aspirations to the familiar soil and economy of Chuzagang.

As the Doma trees stand tall and fruitful in Chuzagang, so too does the flickering hope that Tashi Phendey Detshen can reclaim its purpose and thrive once again. The next steps taken will shape not only their destiny but also that of the Doma industry in Sarpang Dzongkhag. The promise that ignited this initiative has not yet been extinguished, setting the stage for a crucial turning point.

This story is published with support from Bhutan Media Foundation, Helvetas Bhutan and European Union.

By Sangay Rabten, Gelephu