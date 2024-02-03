The Tashi Electronics has once again raised the bar in the smartphone industry with the launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, featuring three distinct models – S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Packed with innovative technology, enhanced camera capabilities, and a sleek design, the Galaxy S24 series is set to redefine the smartphone experience.

“Samsung has introduced several innovative features that set their Galaxy S24 series apart from other smartphones. One of these features is the ‘Circle to Search,’ which allows users to circle an object using the S Pen or finger to instantly get Google Search results,” an official from Tashi Electronics said.

There are also other features like “Live Translate’ to enable real-time language translation, making it easier to break down language barriers. Additionally, features like ‘Chat Assist,’ ‘Note Assist,’ ‘Transcript Assist,’ and ‘Browsing Assist’ enhance user experience by improving communication and organization.

Samsung caters to diverse user needs by offering varying configurations. The S24 boasts 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, accompanied by a 4,000mAh battery. The S24+ steps up with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and a larger 4,900mAh battery. The S24 Ultra takes it to the next level with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and an impressive 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung ensures durability with the S24 Ultra’s Titanium frame, the toughest metal ever in a Galaxy phone. Corning Gorilla Armor enhances the front glass for improved toughness. The S24 and S24 Plus feature Enhanced Armor AL, with stronger Armor Aluminum for added hardness.

The camera systems on the Galaxy S24 series are nothing short of groundbreaking. The S24 and S24+ sport a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto. Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra boasts a staggering 200MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and both 10MP and 5MP telephoto lenses, offering unparalleled flexibility.

Gamers will appreciate the powerful processors in the S24 series. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the S24 Ultra and Exynos 2400 in the S24 and S24 Plus ensure a high-performance gaming experience. Ray tracing adds a touch of realism, and the S24+ boasts a 1.6 times larger vapor chamber, while the S24 Ultra features a 1.9 times bigger vapor chamber for optimal cooling during intense gaming sessions.

The Galaxy S24 series is water-resistant, allowing users to submerge their phones up to a depth of 1.5m for 30 minutes, providing peace of mind in various environments.

According to Tashi Electronics, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a smartphone. With a perfect blend of style, performance, and functionality, the Galaxy S24 series is poised to captivate users around the globe.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu