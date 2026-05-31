Tarayana Fair Celebrates Two Decades of Supporting Rural Bhutan

The 20th Tarayana Annual Fair opened (May 29-31) at Changyul Park in Thimphu, bringing together rural artisans, farmers, volunteers, and visitors from across Bhutan in a celebration of culture, resilience, and community spirit.

The three-day event, which runs until May 31, also commemorates the 23rd anniversary of the Tarayana Foundation. Since its establishment in 2003, the Foundation has worked extensively with remote and vulnerable communities through rural development and livelihood support programmes.

The opening ceremony was attended by Her Majesty Gyalyum Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, His Eminence Vairochana Rinpoche Ngawang Jigme Jigten Wangchuck, the Foundation’s founding president, and members of the Royal Family.

Addressing the gathering, Her Majesty the Queen Mother reflected on Tarayana’s beginnings, saying the Foundation started with “a simple vision of volunteerism from the heart,” guided by compassion and service to communities in need.

The fair is being held under the theme: “Strengthening Climate Resilience and Economic Prosperity Through Community Empowerment and Innovation.”

Several exhibitions showcase climate-resilient initiatives, including disaster-resistant housing models, watershed and springshed restoration efforts, and climate-risk financing support for farmers through Tarayana Microfinance.

A major feature of this year’s fair is the integration of technology to support rural livelihoods. Organisers highlighted innovations emerging from the recent AI4Tarayana Challenge, a hackathon co-organised with Gyalpozhing College of Information Technology.

Among the showcased projects are multilingual artificial intelligence tools designed to help rural artisans manage online sales and digital banking, as well as satellite-based mapping systems to identify landslide-prone areas.

The fair also features dozens of community exhibitions, interactive games, and traditional food stalls. More than 60 community representatives and master artisans have travelled from Tarayana’s remote project sites to manage exhibition hubs and present locally made products.

Representing thousands of weavers and craftsmen from self-help groups in regions such as Trashigang, Zhemgang, Lhuentse, and the highlands of Naro Gewog, the fair provides an important marketplace for authentic rural products and direct access to consumers in the capital.

Youth participation has also emerged as a major focus. According to Her Majesty, more than 7,000 students from schools and colleges across the country are now involved in Tarayana Clubs. Student volunteers are helping manage logistics at the fair, leading cleanup activities, and assisting elderly artisans with digital payment systems.

Another key attraction is the Silent Auction, which serves both as a fundraising initiative and a means for visitors to directly support rural development efforts.

The auction includes a wide range of donated items and experiences, from farm machinery and bicycles to hotel stays, meal vouchers, wellness packages, home appliances, traditional handicrafts, and a round-trip ticket to Kolkata sponsored by Bhutan Airlines.

Featured hospitality experiences include stays at The Postcard Dewa, Gangtey Tent Resort, Dawa at Hilltop, and Terma Linca.

Alongside traditional performances and local cuisine, this year’s fair offers musical programmes, games, and contemporary attractions aimed at engaging younger audiences.

For two decades, the Tarayana Fair has served as a bridge between Bhutan’s rural communities and the wider public, bringing together artisans, donors, volunteers, and partners in a shared celebration of local skills, culture, and community resilience.

Nidup Lhamo,Thimphu