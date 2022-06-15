National Assembly decides to ratify UNCTOC
No specific plans and strategies to address Gungtong issues
Customers complain about increasing prices of commodities in Phuentsholing
T/gang gets its first swimming pool
Trending Now

T/gang gets its first swimming pool

The swimming pool is at Godi, which is between Trashigang town and Rangjung

Much to the relief of the residents and swimming enthusiasts in Trashigang, this eastern district got its first swimming pool at Godi, which is between Trashigang town and Rangjung.

The Menchu Swimming Pool, which began operation more than a week now, has been named by one of the Rinpoches and is owned by Tshering Phuntsho.

Tshering Phuntsho said while he had this plan for a long time, he was not able to start as he was busy with tourism work during the past years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, due to the pandemic, he said tourism was closed and he went ahead with his dream of starting a swimming pool in Trashigang.

He said it has been two weeks since he started the swimming pool at Godi.

Other facilities at the swimming pool include bathrooms and toilets for adults and children, and tubes to float on the water.

“As it is the beginning of the summer season, customers do visit the swimming pool. But around 80% are filled by the children who come along with their parents,” Tshering Phutsho said, adding that he invested Nu 3mn for the swimming pool.

Regarding the depth of the swimming people, there are two provisions where a depth of around 4ft has been maintained for children, and a depth of 4ft to 6ft has been maintained for adults. The swimming pool charges Nu 200 to adults for an hour of service, while children are charged Nu 100 an hour.

Apart from looking for a lifeguard at the swimming pool to ensure safety for customers, Tshering Phuentsho said he is also expecting more customers to come by to freshen up given that the summer season has started.

A resident, Karma Dorji, who had to come for a swim, said, “They are happy that their place finally has a swimming pool. As the weather gets hot in the afternoon, it is the best place to cool down here at the swimming pool.” 

Another resident, Norbu said, “It is good to see our place having its own swimming pool and even the location is suitable as the residents from Trashigang and Rangjung could easily visit this place.”

An eight-year-old Chimi Dorji, who came with his father to the swimming pool, said, “Even though I don’t know how to swim, I would love to learn swimming. My father helps me to swim on the children’s side of the swimming pool.”

And while Tshering, a Trashigang resident, does not know how to swim, he said he is planning to visit the new pool during the weekend so that he can learn how to swim.

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang

Post Views: 271
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
June 2022
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top