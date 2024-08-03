Surge in Hazelnut Cultivation

Farmers embrace sustainable and prospectus future

Farmers in Bhutan, except those in Sarpang, are now cultivating hazelnuts, with Samtse joining in July. This expansion means 19 out of 20 dzongkhags are involved in hazelnut farming.

The Mountain Hazelnut Venture (MHV) collaborates with over 8,000 smallholder farming households and community groups, covering 4,250 active orchard acres. Despite pandemic-related setbacks, farmers are increasingly drawn to the sustainable livelihood opportunities offered by MHV.

MHV’s advocacy manager, Kinley Tshering, highlights the importance of understanding hazelnut farming’s social, health, economic, and environmental benefits. The technical training and awareness programs have significantly enhanced knowledge among growers, civil servants, and the general public.

The growing interest from farmers, driven by MHV’s awareness efforts, is expected to rise with the anticipated bumper harvest next year. The Ngatshang nursery in Monggar has dispatched numerous hazelnut saplings to new farmers nationwide. Assistant manager Sonam Dendup reports increasing demand for saplings this year.

Yeshi Tshelthrim from Meanbi Gewog, Lhuentse, was inspired to plant 200 hazelnut saplings after attending training in Monggar. MHV provided free saplings and handled deliveries. Tashi Wangdi from Choekhor, Bumthang, plans to use hazelnut trees as shade for his strawberry plantation. Tenzin Dema from Bidung, Trashigang, planted 120 saplings on previously uncultivated land, aiming to secure her children’s future. Sangay Dema from Sershong village, Monggar, also began hazelnut farming in 2024, foreseeing good income prospects.

In Samtse, Kado Tshering Doya planted hazelnut saplings on 50 decimals of fallow land in Sengdeng, Dorokha, as a pilot project. MHV guarantees a market for the nuts, and Kado plans a second phase of planting.

Starting in 2024, MHV provides Nu 4,000 per acre for new and existing growers upon land registration. The selling price for hazelnuts is Nu 100 per kilogram, with the company offering 10% profit sharing to growers based on a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

MHV CEO Sean Watson emphasized the project’s resilience despite climate change impacts and execution challenges. The company aims to connect with international markets and double farmers’ income.

MHV, a social enterprise in partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan, supports smallholder farmers by providing hazelnut trees, agricultural inputs, and technical assistance. MHV purchases mature hazelnuts from farmers for international export. The enterprise promotes sustainable agriculture, stabilizes mountain slopes, reduces erosion, enhances watershed retention, and combats climate change through improved soil fertility and carbon sequestration. Hazelnut cultivation presents a lower market risk compared to other cash crops suitable for Bhutan’s mid-altitudes.

By Sangay Rabten, Monggar