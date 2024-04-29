Support & Guidance – Universal Needs

It is certain that some Bhutanese residing and studying in Australia will eventually need to return. However, many may opt to stay, particularly those holding permanent residency status or possessing skills in demand Down Under. Navigating the complexities of the Australian immigration system is possible for those determined to remain. Conversely, there are individuals who find themselves dissatisfied with life abroad and yearn to return home.

The Bhutanese diaspora in Australia comprises a diverse array of individuals. Some have resigned from civil service positions, while others are on extended leave or were previously unemployed. Additionally, there are families who relocated to Australia to accompany their children or parents.

The motivations for embarking on the lengthy journey to Australia vary widely. Frustration with local systems, unemployment, and peer pressure are among the factors cited. However, the primary driving force is often financial security. Few, if any, do not harbor aspirations for a financially stable and prosperous life.

The Prime Minister has announced plans to establish an office to assist returnees in exploring opportunities back home. Yet, the irony lies in the fact that many left Bhutan due to perceived lack of opportunities or the allure of better prospects abroad. For most, the notion of opportunity was primarily linked to financial gain. Consequently, personnel within the government’s proposed office will likely find themselves primarily advising returnees on financial matters.

Nevertheless, there will be a notable disparity—returnees’ bank balances will likely boast several additional zeros compared to when they initially departed Bhutan. This newfound financial footing may empower them to embark on entrepreneurial ventures. Those with substantial savings may be encouraged to invest in large-scale enterprises, while others might be guided toward small and medium-sized businesses. Ultimately, the direction taken should align with their individual interests.

However, just as the government intends to establish a specialized office to assist returnees from Australia, there is a pressing need for a similar initiative to support individuals within Bhutan. Following 15 years of education, thousands of graduates enter the job market with little clarity on their next steps. While some may come from educated backgrounds and have a sense of direction, many simply aimed to graduate, sit for the RCSC examinations, and secure civil service positions. Those who fail often find themselves adrift without a clear path forward.

They carry with them the “Australia Dream,” but are increasingly realizing that they may not even make for the “Canada Dream.”

It’s common to assume that graduates should automatically know where to find opportunities and establish themselves in the competitive job market. However, the reality is quite different! As they step into a new phase of life, graduates also need guidance and support. Many newcomers arrive in Thimphu for the first time after graduating, facing unfamiliar challenges.

While the government’s dedication to assisting Bhutanese returning from Australia is commendable, it’s essential to recognize that there are others who are still at home but still require similar assistance.