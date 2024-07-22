Support from superiors critical for 13th FYP

The 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) is notable not only for its size but also for its ambitious expected outcomes. This plan is being implemented during a period when our nation is still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Current figures reflect significant declines in revenue from Bhutan’s twin economic pillars, hydropower and tourism. Additionally, youth unemployment is on the rise, and there has been a substantial outflow of human resources to other countries in search of better opportunities. Other challenges persist as well.

The 13th FYP represents a critical test for our leaders and those in the civil and corporate sectors, particularly those on the ground who will be responsible for monitoring its implementation. Despite longstanding discussions about the need for quality infrastructure, various reasons have hindered progress. For instance, although achieving 100% access to clean drinking water was a Millennium Development Goal (MDG), some areas still lack this basic necessity.

The role of civil and corporate workers is crucial, as their contributions are vital across numerous areas. They have the potential to devise solutions for underfunded projects by leveraging their economic acumen. They can also address gaps left by colleagues who have sought opportunities abroad by being more innovative, efficient, and effective. Many are already doing this, while those who are not often lack support from their superiors.

Inspiration and support within an office are essential. Leaders should support their staff, and management theories emphasize the importance of incentives, with acknowledgment being one of the most effective. Offices where leaders fail to listen to their subordinates often do not see employees going the extra mile. Staff members frequently compare their leaders, and some express a desire for more supportive leadership, indicating that there is room for improvement.

While maintaining hierarchy is important, leaders should convey a sense of unity and shared goals within their teams. Acknowledgment received by an organization’s leader should be shared with the staff. Our Kings have consistently credited their recognition to the people, a sentiment that is less frequently echoed by other leaders.

The 13th FYP was thoroughly discussed during the first session of Bhutan’s fourth parliament and with local government leaders. It is inevitable that not everyone will be satisfied, and some parliament members and local leaders may be disappointed by the removal of their proposals due to prioritization.

The significance of the plan is further underscored by two major milestones: the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and the Gyalsung National Service. It is important to consider how components of the plan can enhance these significant initiatives and how the plan can maximize the benefits of GMC.

While all plans and projects are litmus tests, the 13th FYP is a litmus test for civil and corporate employees. It is also an opportunity for them to showcase their hidden talents and energy. But they definitely need one vital tool – support from their superiors. This could determine if the plan is successful or not.