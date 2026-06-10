Stroke Prevention Project to Benefit Monastic Communities Across Bhutan

A four-year project aimed at preventing stroke among Bhutan’s monastic communities has been launched to enhance awareness, promote healthy lifestyles, and strengthen the early detection of stroke risk factors among monks and nuns across the country.

Titled “Empowering Monastic Communities in Bhutan through Stroke Prevention by Enhancing Awareness, Early Detection and Promoting Healthy Lifestyles,” the initiative seeks to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the limited culture of preventive health screening in the country.

According to officials from the Bhutan Stroke Foundation (BSF), many Bhutanese do not undergo regular health screenings unless they fall ill, resulting in missed opportunities for the early detection and management of stroke risk factors.

The project specifically targets monks and nuns residing in monastic institutions nationwide and aligns with Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) philosophy, which emphasizes holistic well-being and sustainable social development.

The initiative has five key objectives: raising awareness on stroke prevention, conducting stroke risk assessments and early detection, promoting healthy lifestyles, building local capacity, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with Zhung Dratshang, NCD programme members, focal persons from the Civil Society Organizations Authority (CSOA), volunteers from Apollo, the Faculty of Nursing and Public Health (FNPH), Arura Nursing College, and the technical team from BSF. Health coordinators from various monastic institutions will also play a key role in implementation.

Funded by the Government of India, the project has received a grant of Nu. 64.41 million. Of the total budget, Nu. 27.43 million has been allocated for the first year, Nu. 15.50 million for the second year, Nu. 10.38 million for the third year, and Nu. 11.10 million for the fourth year.

The project will be implemented in four phases over the next four years. The first phase will focus on baseline stroke risk assessments, followed by awareness campaigns and lifestyle interventions. The third phase will involve follow-up monitoring of high-risk individuals and validation of data to support evidence-based stroke prevention strategies. The final phase will continue risk assessments while focusing on project reporting and evaluation.

Under the implementation plan, the BSF team will lead awareness programmes, health screenings, and data management activities. Volunteers and technical experts will assist in conducting health assessments across monastic institutions.

BSF Executive Director Rinchen Khandu said the project would help protect the lives of monks and nuns dedicated to the spiritual path.

Project Manager Kinley Dema said significant groundwork has already been completed. The team has developed a Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) system to collect and manage health data from monastic institutions. Necessary equipment and materials required for implementation have also been procured.

The project is expected to improve understanding of stroke symptoms, causes, and prevention measures among monks and nuns. It also aims to encourage healthier lifestyles, reduce stroke risks, establish a sustainable health promotion network within monasteries, and strengthen the capacity of monastic communities to manage their own health.

To ensure effective implementation, the project will adopt a comprehensive monitoring and reporting framework that includes regular field assessments, stakeholder engagement, quarterly review meetings, and performance tracking. Progress will be documented through quarterly and annual reports, mid-term and final evaluations, financial audits, and a final project report.

In the coming months, the project team will begin conducting awareness programmes and health screenings in monastic institutions across the country. Representatives from each institution will also be trained to use the CAPI system for data collection and reporting. The BSF team will provide continuous support and follow-up, particularly for individuals identified as being at high risk of stroke.

BSF Technical Advisor Dr. Tashi said the project would contribute to reducing the country’s healthcare burden by promoting prevention and early intervention.

There are currently 261 monastic institutions in Bhutan, with a combined population of 13,126 monks and 1,153 nuns.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu