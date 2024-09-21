Strengthening Emergency Disaster Preparedness

Bhutanese Logistics Focal Trained in Key Assessment Skills

To strengthen emergency logistics preparedness and overall emergency preparedness and response across the country, the logistic focal are trained in Logistics Capacity Assessment (LCA) in Paro.

During the five-day training conducted from 16-20 September, participants are being equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to assess and enhance logistics capacities in the country. The program covered key areas such as infrastructure assessment, supply chain optimization, and coordination between stakeholders.

Emergency logistics preparedness is preparation for disasters in a coordinated manner involving all critical stakeholders. The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), with support from the World Food Programme (WFP) is leading the logistics preparation.

The agencies involved are the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon, Office of the Desuung, Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management, MoAL, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Local Governments, Druk Holding Investment (DHI), Bhutan Red Cross Society, Royal Bhutan Army, and the Royal Bhutan Police

The WFP’s technical support for this initiative includes sharing international best practices in emergency logistics management and offering tools for emergency logistics assessment that will enable the participants to apply the knowledge in their respective Dzongkhags.

The National Logistics Working Group, functioning under the Logistics Desk, has been actively working on logistics preparedness since 2020. So far, the outputs include the National Logistics Preparedness Action Plan, the National Logistics Operation Manual, and Standard Operating Procedures for most of the agencies involved in the desk. The SOPs include the turnaround time (TAT) and the processes to be followed during a Type III disaster.

LCAs are a source of information on the current logistical capacity of a country and identify any key constraints that exist. The last LCA for Bhutan was prepared in 2017.

Bhawana Chhetri, Chief Urban Planner, Department of Human Settlement, said that this training is aimed at enhancing the capacities of the stakeholders to better plan and manage disaster preparedness. The participants were trained in various aspects of LCA tools, data validation, field visits, and updating LCA 2017.

Some critical methods included field assessment, data validation, report reviewing, green procurement, waste management, stock prepositioning/stockpiling, and warehouse management.

Preparedness will be enhanced by training the logistics focal on how to plan, prepare, identify needs, assess capacity gaps, and prepare an implementation plan for the field personnel.

It will also enhance humanitarian supply chain management, basically involved supply acquisition and procurement, pre-positioning and warehousing, and transportation.

The overall coordinator of the training, Tsheten, from MoAL said that through workshops/trainings, simulation exercises, drills, and awareness programs, knowledge of logistics preparedness will be imparted to concerned or related stakeholders and individuals.

Bhutan is the first country where LCA training has been conducted. The training was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock with the support of the WFP.

The sessions included presentations from international experts and field visits to assess the capacities and preparedness of the Paro International Airport, the FCBL warehouse, the Tashi Cell Office, the Department of Revenue and Custom, the electric vehicle charging station, the waste disposal site, and the fuel station.

The participants included representatives from the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon, Royal Bhutan Army, MoAL, MoIT, FCBL, DLGDM, and the Dzongkhag Disaster Management Officers.

Since the preparedness plan and SOPs are in place, the agencies are now working on the actual implementation of the action plans. For instance, the FCBL is working on food reserves, the MoIT is working on prepositioning critical shelter items, water and sanitation, transportation, and road clearance, and the Department of Revenue and Customs is looking after customs clearances.

Similarly, the rest of the agencies have their respective roles and responsibilities. The SOPs will ensure that there is proper coordination during a national disaster and immediate response in terms of food, water, shelter, and transportation is provided. In addition to road transport, the SOP includes air transport services.

The event is part of a broader collaboration between the MoAL and WFP, aiming to enhance disaster management strategies across the country, build capacity at the district level, and ensure effective coordination during emergencies.

The training has been met with positive feedback from participants, who have expressed enthusiasm for the new skills and knowledge they are acquiring. Many have noted that the sessions will not only improve the logistics capacity in their districts but also foster greater collaboration among key stakeholders involved in disaster management across Bhutan.

This ongoing initiative is a critical step in ensuring that Bhutan remains prepared to handle emergencies efficiently and with resilience, ultimately safeguarding lives and livelihoods across the nation.

By the end of the training, all participants will be able to conduct thorough logistics assessments and ensure that their respective Dzongkhag and sectors are better equipped to manage emergency situations.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu