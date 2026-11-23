University students will have to wait longer for a decision on the proposed increase in monthly stipends, with the government saying the revision will be considered as part of a broader review of government-funded tertiary education scholarships.

The monthly stipend of Nu 2,500, which has remained unchanged since 2019, has increasingly come under scrutiny as students face rising living costs and the growing financial demands of pursuing higher education.

The Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) has proposed increasing the monthly stipend to Nu 6,500, a revision that has been under the Ministry of Finance’s consideration since February. However, the government has indicated that it will not decide on the proposal independently, choosing instead to examine it alongside reforms to the overall scholarship framework.

The issue was raised during the 33rd Meet the Press, where the government was asked about the status of the proposal, the Finance Ministry’s position and when university students could expect a decision.

Responding to the question, the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance said the proposed increase must be assessed within the broader structure of government support for tertiary education.

She explained that government-funded scholarships provide substantial financial assistance to students through different arrangements, covering tuition fees, living allowances and other related benefits. The monthly stipend, she said, is only one component of the overall support package.

The government’s position suggests that the proposed increase will depend not only on the financial needs of students but also on how scholarship support is structured, distributed and financed across tertiary institutions.

RUB is currently undertaking a review of its scholarship modality to make government assistance for higher education more efficient, effective and equitable. The exercise is expected to provide an opportunity to reassess existing arrangements and determine whether the current level and nature of support adequately address students’ needs.

Importantly, the review will extend beyond RUB to include scholarship arrangements at the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan (KGUMSB) and the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSWSL).

The intention is to take a consolidated view of government-funded scholarships across the three institutions and ensure greater consistency in the level and nature of financial assistance provided to students.

The Finance Ministry said that, with reforms already underway, it would be more appropriate to consider the stipend proposal alongside the wider restructuring rather than make an isolated adjustment that could have implications for the overall scholarship system.

A comprehensive review would allow the government to assess the combined cost of tuition support, monthly living allowances and other student benefits, while ensuring that public resources are distributed fairly and sustainably.

The decision will ultimately be informed by the outcome of the scholarship review and the revised framework to be submitted by RUB, KGUMSB and JSWSL for government consideration.

However, the government has not indicated when the review will be completed or provided a timeline for deciding on the proposed increase. For students, the delay means continued uncertainty over whether their monthly financial support will be adjusted to reflect the changing cost of living.

The difference between the existing stipend of Nu 2,500 and the proposed Nu 6,500 is Nu 4,000 a month. If approved, the increase would more than double the current allowance and provide additional support towards accommodation, food, transportation, academic materials and other essential expenses.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu