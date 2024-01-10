Still the most favored land trade route

Phuentsholing region tops the pile among the six regions contributing to the national exchequer facilitating Bhutan’s land trade with other countries

Phuentsholing region remains by far the busiest land trade routes for goods moving in and out of Bhutan, encompassing an all Nu 24,718,253,084 (Twenty-Four Billion Seven Hundred and Eighteen Million Two Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand and Eighty-Four) worth of import and export merchandise, channeled through its three checkpoints of Alley Land Customs, Lhamoizingha Check Post, and Phuentsholing Mini Dry Port (MDP) during the last quarter of 2023.

The region exported goods worth Nu 5,079,005,290 (Five Billion Seventy-Nine Million Five Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety) and correspondingly imported goods worth Nu 19,639,247,794 (Nineteen Billion Six Hundred and Thirty-Nine Million Two Hundred and Forty-Seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four).

Among the six regions, Samdrup Jongkhar region did the second most business, worth Nu 3,777,212894 (Three Billion Seven Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million Two Hundred and Twelve Thousand Eight Hundred and Ninety-Four). The region, however, did not import any goods from countries other than India during the period. Trade routes in this region comprise of Jomotshangkha checkpost, Phuntsho Rabtenling checkpost, Pelzomthang integrated checkpost, and Samdrup Jongkhar integrated checkpost.

While land routes under Samtse region did not record any imports from countries other than India, the region did business worth Nu 3,019,400,971 (Three Billion Nineteen Million Four Hundred Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-One) from its five customs declaration points of Bhimtar checkpost, Gomtu checkpost, Jitty checkpost, Pugli checkpost, and Samtse MDP. Samtse dzongkhag, with its five declaration points, is the region with the highest number of customs checkposts.

Gelephu region, although with just a single customs declaration point in Gelephu integrated checkpost, registered trade valued at Nu 2,087,410,800 (Two Billion Eighty-Seven Million Four Hundred and Ten Thousand Eight Hundred). The region, however, saw a nil value in imports from countries other than India.

Likewise, Paro region contributed Nu 1,132,183,779 (One Billion One Hundred and Thirty-Two Million One Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine) from its customs cargo and customs terminal at the international airport.

The least among all, Thimphu region recorded trade worth Nu 394,173,033 (Three Hundred and Ninety-Four Million One Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand and Thirty-Three) from its two transit offices. The region did not witness any exports to India during the period.

In a nutshell, trade was valued at a grand total of Nu 35,128,363,435 (Thirty-Five Billion One Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million Three Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand Four Hundred and Thirty-Five) during the period.

In total, the six regions together recorded exports worth Nu 7,183,903,879 (Seven Billion One Hundred and Eighty-Three Million Nine Hundred and Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Seventy-Nine) to India. Exports to other countries were recorded at Nu 1,477,757,832 (One Billion Four Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million Seven Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand Eight Hundred and Thirty-Two).

Imports from India accrued Nu 20,117,798,298 (Twenty Billion One Hundred and Seventeen Million Seven Hundred and Ninety-Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety-Eight) during the quarter.

Import from other countries stood at Nu 6,348,903,426 (Six Billion Three Hundred and Forty-Eight Million Nine Hundred and Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty-Six).

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu