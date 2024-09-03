Still deep in the political arena

DNT and DTT stay active despite failure to find a place in the Parliament

The three political parties, who could not make it to the parliament in the elections of 2023-2024, Druk NyamrupTshogpa (DNT) and Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT), are keeping themselves engaged and also preparing for the next National Assembly (NA) elections, which would be held in 2028. Despite being outside the Parliament, voices are raised through their social pages on matters of national interest. Recently, DTT and DNT raised concern over the rising price of vehicles after the moratorium was lifted. While Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), could not respond to the paper, the party recently celebrated its 18th foundation day.

DTT

The DTT still stands as one of the registered political parties of Bhutan, with 4000+ registered members from across the Bhutan. With the exception of some candidates, the party office said that majority of their candidates have given the commitment to the party to recontest in the 2028-2029 NA election. The party is also in constant touch with their coordinators. One of the party founders, who is also the vice president (VP) of DTT, Dr. Chenga Tshering, said, “Our office is still operating from Thimphu.”

With the exception of just regular meetings of candidates and coordinators, the VP said, “We are not taking up any other political activities. The constitution also doesn’t allow political parties to take up any political activity.”

Based on the results of the 2024 election, the party is formulating several strategies to make the party stronger and more acceptable to the voters. But for now, “I would limit highlighting these strategies,” the VP said.

Since DTT is not in the NA, the party office said that it does not have a mandate to voice or raise public issues. “But this doesn’t mean that our party cannot raise our opinions. We do raise our voice and the peoples voice through informal channels in the social media and our Facebook page.”

The VP also said that the DTT is not backing out, saying that the party has had enough preparations for the 2023-24 election. “I am pretty sure people know who we are now. Those preparations were for the 2023–24 election and beyond.”

Speaking to Business Bhutan just after the election, the VP said that not getting the election state fund will be a concern. The VP said, “DTT will come back stronger in 2029,” adding that the party had started to work from day one after losing this time.

As a new political party, the VP said that the party has given all its best in the 2023–24 election. However, he said ultimately, it’s the people making their choices. “Our democracy will not falter because we have our visionary king always guiding us. It is just that our people will need to elect our new government wisely if Bhutan is to make giant steps of economic progress.”

The VP said that His Majesty the King is putting all his effort into sacrificing his kingly life for the people. But if the government of the day does not work proactively, our King’s sacrifices may not yield the expected results.”

In the last election, DTT could secure only 9.83% of the total votes cast.

DNT

The DNT is still active, and keeping in touch with party workers. As a current update of the party outside the Parliament, the DNT is “observing and following government policies and performance,” the Party said. The party is meeting with their candidates and executive committee. DNT also conducts regular party meetings, discusses government policies, and keeps in touch with party workers.

Concerning work in the ground level, for making the party stronger, the party’s representative, Dasho Dr. Tandi Dorji, shared, “Constantly, the party is seeing how to strengthen membership.”

When asked how the party is championing the cause of the public Dasho Tandi said that the party raises voice through social media. “For example, that party recently released a press release on tax,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party representative said that the media should involve the political parties outside the Parliament.

The DNT will contest the next NA election. However, Dasho Tandi said, “It is too early for any preparation.”

The Druk NyamrupTshogpa (DNT) secured the fourth highest number of votes among the five parties, thus ending its campaign for the National Assembly general election 2023-24. The party managed to win just two seats out of 47 constituencies, achieving 13.1% of the votes.

DPT

Meanwhile, the DPT could not respond to Business Bhutan. The party had celebrated its 18th foundation day on August 15th, 2024.

The party was unable to secure a spot in the top two during the fourth primary round of elections held on November 30, 2023. The party, which has previously formed the government once and served as the opposition twice, received only 14.91% of the votes.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu