Step into the Future with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series – Exclusively at Tashi Electronics

In a groundbreaking moment for Tashi Electronics, Samsung Bhutan, the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Series is set to make its debut on February 14th, 2025. This launch marks a new chapter in Tashi Electronics’ annual tradition of unveiling the flagship Galaxy S series every February. And this year, Samsung is ready to wow the world with cutting-edge AI technology and sleek design in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series.

Pre-Order Now and Reap Incredible Benefits!

Why wait when you can be one of the first to own the Galaxy S25? Pre-orders are now open and will remain available until February 13th, 2025. Secure your device with a small deposit of Nu. 10,000 and enjoy exclusive cash discounts:

Nu. 10,000 off on the S25 Ultra [12+256]

Nu. 5,000 off on the S25+ [12+256] and S25 [12+256]

This is your chance to enjoy a revolutionary device at an unbeatable price before it even hits the shelves!

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series?

Because it’s more than just a phone – it’s a gateway to the future. With AI-powered features designed to elevate every experience, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series is an innovation like no other.

Intelligence: Powered by cutting-edge AI, the Galaxy S25 Series offers smarter ways to interact with your device. Long-press the side button and simply ask Google Gemini to handle tasks in a breeze. Whether it’s managing your calendar or answering complex queries, the assistant is always at your service.

Style: The S25 Ultra is encased in a sleek titanium frame, with the built-in S Pen offering limitless creativity. The S25+ and S25 come with an elegant aluminum frame, ensuring both beauty and durability. A stunning immersive display on all models makes everything from watching videos to browsing the web a true delight.

Performance: Driven by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 Series ensures a lightning-fast, smooth experience whether you're gaming, multitasking, or streaming.

Cutting-Edge Features That Define the Future

AI Select: Let your device summarize text or create GIFs with just a tap.

Circle to Search: Instantly search for images, videos, or even a song with just a simple gesture.

Audio Eraser Tool: Ensure your videos are always clear, with no background noise interrupting your recordings.

Embrace the future with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series – where innovation meets intelligence.

Limited-Time Offer: Act Fast!

Don’t miss your chance to own the device that’s redefining the smartphone experience. Visit Tashi Electronics, or head to TashiCell, Bhutan Telecom, and all authorized retailers nationwide to pre-order your Galaxy S25 Series.

Be the first to experience the revolutionary AI-powered Galaxy S25 Series – your future starts now!