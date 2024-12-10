Starlink offers Bhutan a wide array of data options

Bhutan Information Communication and Media Authority (BICMA) have approved the Starlink Services Pvt. Ltd to provide satellite based internet services in the country. The Starlink Services is a registered Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) company in the country.

According to the tariff approved by BICMA for the Starlink, internet services comes in five different plans, namely, residential plan, priority plan, roam plan, mobile priority plan and residential lite plan.

The approved tariff plan for Starlink’s residential internet service mainly focuses on personal, family, or household use at a fixed location. The service offers download speeds ranging from approximately 25 Mbps to 110 Mbps and upload speeds between 5 Mbps and 10 Mbps.

The ‘residential plan’ includes unlimited data usage, meaning there are no caps on the amount of data you can use. The monthly charges include data charge with the cost plan of Nu 4,200. The fees are payable in advance each month, and they are non-refundable.

Similarly, the ‘priority plan’ is structured to cater to users with higher data demands, providing them with flexible options based on their specific needs. It offers significantly higher speeds than the residential plan and the ability to choose data limits that suit different usage patterns.

The priority plan offered by Starlink is also for users with high demand needs, such as businesses, governments, and institutions.

The service feature of the priority plan includes the speeds ranging from approximately 50 Mbps to 220 Mbps and upload speeds between 8 Mbps and 25 Mbps. The customers can choose from various data tiers, that is, from 40 GB, 1 Terabyte (TB), 2 TB, and 6 TB, amongst others.

The monthly charges for the priority plan ranges from Nu 5900 for 40 GB plan, Nu 18,000 for 1 TB plan, Nu 36,000 for 2 TB plan, and Nu 106,000 for 6 TB plan, where, if customers exceed their subscribed data limit, they will be charged Nu 35.20 per GB for priority data above the subscribed levels, in accordance with the Starlink Fair Use Policy.

The ‘roam plan’ offered by Starlink is designed to provide internet access in a more mobile context. The roam plan provides a flexible internet solution for users who require connectivity while traveling or in various locations. It accommodates different needs with multiple data plan options, including a cost-effective 50 GB plan, an unlimited plan for heavier users, and a global option for extensive roaming.

The model also emphasizes customer freedom with a straightforward cancellation policy and variable pricing for additional data usage. The service roam plan provides download speeds ranging from approximately 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps and upload speeds between 5 Mbps and 25 Mbps. The plan includes unlimited standard data usage, allowing for extensive online activity without the concern of reaching a data cap.

The monthly charge for the 50 GB roam plan is Nu 4,200, unlimited plan with Nu 8,400 and global plan with Nu 37,000 per month. Additional data will be charged if customers exceed their subscribed data limits. Priority data costs Nu 84 per GB, as defined by the Starlink Fair Use Policy.

The ‘mobile priority’ plan from Starlink is tailored for users who need a robust mobile internet solution with flexible data options.

The mobile priority plan offers a comprehensive mobile internet solution with a range of data options that cater to different usage demands. The speed capabilities are wide-ranging, making it suitable for various online activities and applications.

The plan supports various data capacities from 50 GB to unlimited, with a clear structure for additional charges if data limits are exceeded. The flexible cancellation policy enhances customer satisfaction by allowing users to adjust their service without financial penalties.

This plan is geared towards individuals or businesses requiring mobile internet access, suitable for high-demand scenarios.

The service provides variable internet speeds, offering download speeds between 5 Mbps and 220 Mbps and upload speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps and the monthly data charges ranges from Nu 21,000 to Nu 420,000.

In this plan there are also options for higher usage, including 10 TB (only available as an upgrade), 15 TB (only available as an upgrade) and unlimited (only available as an upgrade).

The ‘residential lite plan’ from Starlink is designed specifically for home users who need reliable internet at a fixed location. The plan is an economical option geared toward homes needing dependable internet service. With unlimited data and a reasonable price, it serves well for a variety of common online activities.

This plan caters to individuals, families, or households seeking a stable internet connection within a residential setup. The plan offers download speeds ranging from approximately 23 Mbps to 100 Mbps and upload speeds between 5 Mbps and 10 Mbps. This range is suitable for general household activities like web browsing, streaming, and video calls.

The plan provides unlimited standard data, which means users can use the internet without worrying about data caps or overage charges. The monthly cost for the residential lite plan is Nu 3,000.

