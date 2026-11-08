Stake Casino ongoing promotions: rakeback, weekly boosts and VIP rewards

What do regular players actually get at Stake Casino after the welcome offer is gone? The short answer: a 3.5% rakeback on every game, weekly boosts and monthly bonuses for VIP members, daily reload rewards from Platinum upward, and event promotions such as Wheel Wars and UFC prize pools. The operator is Medium Rare N.V., which holds a Curaçao licence, and stakeplay.ca is a page about the brand where players in Canada can read more.

Most of these rewards are tied to the VIP Club, which starts at Bronze after $10,000 wagered and runs through 15+ tiers up to Obsidian at $1B. The rakeback is the one perk every player gets from the first day, which makes it the most useful of the bunch for anyone who plays regularly without chasing tiers.

What the regular promotions pay and who qualifies

Rakeback: 3.5% of house edge on every game played, rising with VIP tier; the welcome version unlocks with a valid affiliate code within 24 hours of account creation.

Weekly Boost: sent each Saturday at 12:30pm GMT to VIP members through the Telegram channel.

Monthly Bonuses: based on VIP level and recent wagers, delivered by email.

Reload Rewards: daily bonuses for Platinum and higher, calculated on 7 to 42 days of wagering history.

Licence and operator: a Curaçao licence held by Medium Rare N.V., alongside entities in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Where the rewards stand out for regular play

The rakeback is the clearest offer on the page because it applies to every game and needs no wagering on the cashback itself. A player who wagers $1,000 in a week on games with a 4% house edge generates $40 of house edge, and 3.5% of that is $1.40 back; the figure grows with the amount played and with the tier, and it is the only reward that does not depend on an invitation or a schedule.

Sports betting counts as 3x toward VIP progress, so a member who splits time between the sportsbook and the casino moves up the tiers faster than a slots-only player. That matters because the better rewards sit higher up: Reload Rewards start at Platinum, and monthly cashback reaches up to 25% at the top levels. VIP hosts appear at higher levels too, which gives a named contact for account questions.

Among the event promotions, Wheel Wars rotates prizes and gameplay mechanics, Tavern Drop advertises big win opportunities, and the UFC prize pools follow major fight cards. Stake Shield covers sports bettors who build combinations of three or more legs. The operator also runs 2x VIP Progress on Stake Originals, which doubles tier movement on titles such as Plinko, Mines and Crash for the duration of that promotion.

Our preference for a regular player is the rakeback plus the 2x VIP Progress events, because both reward the play you were going to do anyway rather than asking for extra deposits. The weekly and monthly rewards are worth having, but they arrive on the operator’s schedule and only after a tier is reached.

What to read in the bonus terms before depositing

Whether the rakeback welcome offer or the 200% match up to $200 with a 40x wagering requirement on the bonus amount only suits you better; the two are alternatives, not a pair.

The 24-hour window for entering a valid affiliate code to unlock the rakeback welcome offer.

How your VIP tier is calculated, since Bronze begins at $10,000 wagered and each level changes which rewards you receive.

Which games count toward wagering and VIP progress, and how the 3x weighting for sports bets is applied.

The schedule and delivery channel for each reward: Telegram for the Weekly Boost, email for monthly bonuses.

Whether any promotion carries its own wagering requirement on top of the standard 40x, and how long bonus funds stay valid.

Pitfalls in the promotion conditions and how to avoid them

Miss the 24-hour window for the affiliate code and the rakeback welcome offer is gone, so enter the code before you deposit.

Deposit expecting weekly rewards from day one and you will wait: the Weekly Boost and monthly bonuses go to VIP members, and Reload Rewards need Platinum or higher.

Treat the rakeback as spendable cash and you may be caught out, because it accrues against house edge rather than against your balance.

Ignore the 40x wagering on the match bonus and the bonus funds stay locked; the terms decide whether the bonus alone or deposit plus bonus has to be wagered.

Rely on the Telegram channel for time-sensitive rewards and you can miss a drop if notifications are off.

A player who wagers $500 a week at a 4% house edge generates $20 of house edge and earns $0.70 in base rakeback for that week, so the reward builds slowly unless play or tier rises. Treat promotions as a small return on play you already planned, not as extra value that justifies more deposits.

Gambling here is for adults only, 18+. Set a budget before you open the cashier, play only with money you can afford to lose, and remember that a bonus is no reason to deposit more than planned. If gambling stops being fun, free and confidential support services in your country can help.

How to claim the rewards step by step

Create an account and enter a valid affiliate code within 24 hours if you want the 3.5% rakeback welcome offer. Read the bonus terms for the offer you chose, noting the 40x wagering on the match bonus and any expiry dates. Check your VIP tier and the wagering total needed for the next level, remembering that sports bets count 3x. Turn on notifications for the Telegram channel and keep the email address on your account current so weekly and monthly rewards reach you. Watch the promotions page for Wheel Wars, Tavern Drop, UFC prize pools and 2x VIP Progress on Stake Originals. Ask customer support through live chat if a reward has not arrived when the terms say it should.

Licence, operator and what to check before you deposit

stakeplay.ca is run by Medium Rare N.V. under a Curaçao licence, with separate entities for Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. None of these licences was issued in Canada. Before depositing, read the bonus terms for the offer you plan to use, confirm the wagering requirement and expiry, and check which games count toward VIP progress.

Public reviews and player reports mention account suspensions and verification issues, inconsistent support quality, reduced bonuses for long-term and high-value players, and difficulty withdrawing large winnings. Some players also report trouble with the verification process. Those reports sit alongside the operator’s own account of its rewards, and they are worth weighing when you decide how much to keep on the site.

For this angle the verdict is that the rakeback is the most reliable ongoing reward, the VIP tiers carry the real value for steady players, and the event promotions are a bonus on top. Keep your expectations tied to the tier you have reached, not the one you hope to reach.

This text draws on what the operator states about its promotions and on public reviews and player reports; it was last updated in November 2026. We made no deposit or withdrawal ourselves, and where this text and the operator’s terms differ, the terms apply.