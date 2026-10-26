SMART HUB Launches OPPO Reno16 Series 5G in Bhutan, expanding its smartphone lineup

SMART HUB launched the OPPO Reno16 Series 5G this week, introducing a new range of mid-range smartphones that combine artificial intelligence (AI) features, distinctive design and enhanced durability.

The launch marks the latest addition to OPPO’s Reno smartphone lineup, which focuses on bringing together design, imaging capabilities and intelligent features for consumers seeking a balance between performance and style.

The OPPO Reno16 Series 5G combines a compact form factor with the brand’s signature 3D HoloVerse and Pop Planet design, offering a distinctive appearance alongside modern smartphone feature. The series also emphasises durability, with high-durability build standards designed to support everyday use.

Its AI-powered features aim to enhance the smartphone experience by providing smarter tools and greater convenience in daily activities.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of SMART HUB Yuthok Yonten Rinzin said the introduction of the Reno16 Series was in line with international market trends and the company’s ambition to move towards distributing flagship devices in the future.

The President of YangphelPrivate Ltd Karma Lotey said the launch was part of efforts to support the country’s digital development while providing the public with greater choice in technology.

The President also highlighted the group’s commitment to offering advanced devices that respond to consumers’ needs, saying the company would continue to aspire towards better offerings through the latest technological advancements.

The newly introduced lineup includes the OPPO Reno16 5G, OPPO Reno16F 5G, Realme 16 5G, Realme C100i and OPPO Pad SE, providing consumers with options across different specifications and storage capacities.

The OPPO Reno16 5G is available in White with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, as well as in Purple/White with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both variants feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process.

The device runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and features dual 50MP cameras. Its 6,700mAh battery supports 80W wired charging and reverse wired charging. The phone also carries IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

The OPPO Reno16F 5G, available in Purple/White with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16. The device includes dual 50MP cameras and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

The Realme 16 5G, available in Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, also features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset and runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0. Its other features include dual 50MP cameras, a 7,000mAh battery and 60W wired charging.

The lineup also includes the Realme C100i, available in Purple with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone features a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs Android 16 and is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. It has an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging.

Completing the range is the OPPO Pad SE, available in Silver with a listed 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The tablet features a 27.94cm display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500 nits. It runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The tablet also features 5MP rear and front cameras and a 9,340mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging.

With the launch, SMART HUB is adding new smartphone and tablet options for consumers looking for modern connectivity, improved everyday usability and a range of hardware configurations.

The introduction of the Reno16 Series 5G also reflects the growing emphasis on AI-enabled features, display technology, battery capacity and durability in the smartphone market.

SMART HUB said its continued focus would be on offering consumers access to advanced devices while supporting the country’s wider digital development.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu