Situational Factors Impede Security For Lhakhangs & Chortens

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has identified several situational factors contributing to the ongoing insecurity and vandalism of Lhakhangs and Chortens across Bhutan. According to RBP data, 772 cases of vandalism involving these sacred structures have been reported over the past decade.

Between 2012 and 2024, a total of 1,291 cases of vandalism were registered, with only 184 solved and 1,107 remaining unsolved. The highest number of incidents occurred in 2017, with 134 cases, followed closely by 2015 with 130 cases.

Mongar district recorded the highest number of vandalism cases, with 186 incidents, followed by Trashigang with 100, Paro with 80, and Wangduephodrang with 72. Samtse police division reported no cases.

More than 700 of the reported cases involved Chortens, with weaker construction materials cited as a factor making them easier targets. “Currently, we are not encouraging the construction of additional Chortens until we can ensure the security of those already in existence,” said Colonel Passang Dorji, Deputy Chief of the RBP.

As of this year, four cases of vandalism have already been reported.

The Crime and Operations Division of the RBP highlighted that the remote and scattered locations of many Chortens — some deep within forests — make them particularly vulnerable to theft and desecration. Delays in reporting crimes further hamper investigations, as critical evidence such as fingerprints often fades by the time authorities arrive at the scene. “Timely reporting is essential for successful investigations,” said Colonel Passang Dorji.

Additional factors include a lack of community involvement, negligence by caretakers, and inadequate security measures. “Chortens and Lhakhangs in remote areas are especially susceptible due to their isolation and the absence of effective security,” Colonel Passang added, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in preventing these crimes.

Compounding the issue is a lack of coordination among stakeholders tasked with safeguarding these sacred sites. While responsibilities are assigned, there is ambiguity regarding each stakeholder’s role, further weakening protective measures.

To address these challenges, a dedicated committee will be formed to conduct a comprehensive study of the issue. This committee will identify and clarify the roles of each stakeholder, categorize Lhakhangs and Chortens based on their religious significance, and develop a robust security framework. The committee will include representatives from the Dratshang Lhentshog, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the Department of Local Governance (DLG), the Department of Law and Order (DLO), the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development (DoCDD), RBP, and the Dratsang Tensung team.

As immediate measures, the RBP has recommended installing CCTV cameras at select sacred sites, providing wages for caretakers, and improving overall safety measures. Additionally, they propose halting the construction of new Chortens until proper security measures for existing ones are in place.

Authorities hope that improved security measures and greater community involvement will help protect Bhutan’s sacred heritage in the years to come.

