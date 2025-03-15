Situation of Gender-Based Violence in Bhutan

44.6% of women in Bhutan experience one or more forms of intimate partner violence in their lifetime

A comprehensive study on gender-based violence (GBV) in Bhutan has revealed alarming statistics regarding the prevalence of intimate partner violence. The study highlights that 44.6% of women have experienced one or more forms of violence by their partners at some point in their lives. These findings, drawn from Bhutan’s first nationally representative household survey on violence against women conducted in 2017, emphasize the urgent need for action to address this pervasive issue.

The survey, which interviewed 2,184 women and girls aged 15 to 64 years, was led by the National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) and received significant support from the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). This survey serves as the most authoritative source on GBV prevalence in the country.

Among the study’s troubling findings, nearly one in three women (30.0%) reported experiencing intimate partner violence within the past 12 months. Specifically, 13.9% of women disclosed experiencing physical partner violence at some point in their lives, with 5.1% reporting such violence in the past year. Emotional violence was also prevalent, with 15.8% of ever-partnered women experiencing emotional abuse during their lifetime. Furthermore, controlling behaviors—often a key element of intimate partner violence—were reported by 35.3% of participants.

The survey also highlighted concerning rates of economic violence. 10.9% of women and girls experienced at least one form of economic abuse during their lives, with the most common form being the restriction of employment opportunities. The prevalence of economic violence was notably higher among women without income (13.2%) compared to those who were employed (8.0%).

In addition to intimate partner violence, the survey revealed that 12.5% of women also experienced physical violence from non-partners, with male friends and acquaintances being identified as common perpetrators of non-partner sexual violence. Moreover, 6.9% of women and girls reported experiencing childhood sexual abuse, often committed by male strangers.

To address these challenges, Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck marked International Women’s Day 2025 by launching Bhutan’s National Strategy and Framework of Action on the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence. This strategy aims to proactively combat GBV and is built upon four key pillars: Response, Prevention, Enabling Environment, and Data and Evidence. It serves as a strategic framework for creating a safe environment for women and girls, free from violence.

“Two in five Bhutanese women experience one or more forms of partner violence, with over half believing it is sometimes justified,” Her Majesty stated during the launch, emphasizing the need for a profound cultural shift. The strategy is particularly timely, as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, further highlighting the ongoing global struggle for gender equality.

The data from this survey aligns with global research indicating that intimate partner violence is a significant public health concern worldwide. Studies show that globally, 38% of all murders of women are committed by intimate partners, and the consequences of GBV extend beyond individuals, affecting families and entire communities.

