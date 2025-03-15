Singapore Calling

Those who are pondering to work in Singapore can expect a minimum wage of SGD 2000 per month

Bhutanese workers will soon have the opportunity to work in Singapore’s manufacturing and services sectors, as Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower has announced that Bhutan, along with Cambodia and Laos, will be added to the list of Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) for foreign labor.

Even though the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) has yet to receive an official letter from the Singaporean government, the ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) to assess Singapore as a potential destination for overseas employment.

According to the ministry, recruitment will be conducted in accordance with the Regulation on Employment of Bhutanese Overseas 2021, with eligibility criteria determined by the demand letter from Singaporean employers. The number of workers recruited and the duration of employment will depend on the demand or offers received.

“On a positive note, the scheme will immensely benefit Bhutan by reducing youth unemployment and underemployment,” said an official. “It will also enhance the labor force participation rate and employability of Bhutanese youth.”

This development is expected to benefit both Bhutan and Singapore. Bhutanese workers will gain access to better job prospects, international work experience, and higher earnings, which can significantly contribute to Bhutan’s economic growth. Additionally, the skills and knowledge acquired in Singapore will help boost Bhutan’s workforce upon their return.

Thousands of Desuups trained through the Desuung Skilling Programme (DSP) have been seeking job opportunities to put their skills to use. With Bhutan’s inclusion in Singapore’s work permit program, these skilled workers now have a new avenue for employment abroad.

For Bhutan, the initiative presents a valuable opportunity to gain international exposure and develop expertise in diverse industries. Experiences gained in Singapore’s dynamic and competitive sectors will contribute to Bhutan’s long-term workforce development, potentially supporting broader economic goals, such as the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) as a sustainable economic hub.

For Singapore, the move is expected to address labor shortages, fill gaps in key sectors, and diversify its labor resources.

According to the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship, out of 1,678 job seekers placed under the Overseas Employment Program for the fiscal year 2023–24, only six Bhutanese are currently working in Singapore. Kuwait has been the most preferred destination, representing 89.2% of overseas placements. In terms of sectors, tourism and hospitality account for 85.1% of placements, followed by retail and sales at 11.4%.

Beyond work permits, a small number of Bhutanese professionals are employed in Singapore under the S Pass and Employment Pass, working as registered nurses, enrolled nurses, doctors, and sales personnel.

Under the new work permit framework, Singaporean employers can now hire Bhutanese workers in occupations such as cooking, food processing, sheet metal work, welding, metal molding, rigging, structural metal preparation, as well as housekeepers and porters in licensed hotels.

Previously, the NTS list only included workers from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Singaporean Manpower Minister Tan See Leng stated during the ministry’s committee of supply debate that this move will help companies build a more skilled and resilient workforce.

Additionally, from July 1 onwards, work permit holders will no longer have a maximum employment period, which currently ranges from 14 to 26 years, depending on skill level and industry.

According to Singapore’s Work Permit Framework, employers seeking to hire workers from NTS countries must offer a minimum monthly salary of at least SGD 2,000 and maintain the sub-dependency ratio for such workers below 8%. This measure aims to safeguard local wages, ensure the recruitment of higher-skilled or more experienced workers, and prevent over-reliance on NTS workers.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu