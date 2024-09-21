Seven locations in Samtse not found feasible for railways

The Department of Surface Transport (DoST), Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), conducted four rounds of survey in between June and August 2024, for establishment of the railway link between Samtse and Banarhat, in India. During the survey seven different locations in Samtse were explored and the DoST found out that none of the seven are feasible for the project.

“All were not found feasible due to terrain and/or flood risk,” said Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, MoIT, when asked about updates on the railway links. The Minister also said that in two of the surveys, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) team was involved. The seven locations are Damdum Industrial Park (DIP) Pocket A; DIP Pocket B; DIP Pocket C; North of DIP; Along National Jersey Breeding Center; Majathang, and East of DIP.

Following this, the government provided details of the alternative location for the railway terminal in Samtse on August 7, 2024. “The location proposed is adjacent to the east edge of Damdum Industrial Park (DIP), Samtse,” Lyonpo said. He further informed that the NFR team is currently working on the preliminary design of the railway corridor which they will validate at site next month.

Concerning other challenges faced, the Minister said that the proposed location in Samtse will affect several private properties. “The DoST has also conducted field evaluation for compensation. Once the proposed location is validated by the NFR at site during their upcoming visit in Samtse, the DoST will present the findings on effect to private property to the relevant authorities for directives,” Lyonpo added.

Meanwhile, Final Location Survey (DPR) for the Samtse-Banarhat cross border railway would tentatively be completed by May.2025. The cost estimated for the railway link is Nu 9.5 billion (B). However, this is subject to revision as the current estimate is based on the preliminary survey. Further, the DoST is in the process of recruiting a railway expert from the international market to guide the government during review of the design.

The project is supervised by two nodal officers, one each from the government and the NFR. All matters related to technical survey data collection, permit processing, and logistic arrangement are handled bilaterally between DoST and NFR. Matters related to Royal Government of Bhutan’s approval, views, recommendations and others are studied and proposed by the DoST and the relevant authorities. They are submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affair and External Trade (MoFAET), who conveys the above information to the government of India (Gol) through diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, work for the railway links between Gelephu and Kokrajhar is in full swing and the detailed topographical survey, alignment survey and staking (control points establishment) for the railway corridor were concluded in April 2024. The NFR would be visiting Gelephu to conduct a subsoil investigation soon.

FLS (DPR) for the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by December 2024. The cost estimate for this project is Nu 27 B. This is subject to revision as the current estimate is based on the preliminary survey.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu