Serving Women LG Leaders Urge Aspiring Candidates to Overcome FLT Fears

Serving women local government leaders are urging aspiring female candidates not to be discouraged by the revised Functional Literacy and Possession of Skills Test (FLT), warning that fear of the examination could further reduce women’s participation in the upcoming fourth Local Government elections.

The call comes amid concerns that some aspiring women candidates have decided not to register for the FLT, while others have abandoned plans to contest after becoming apprehensive about the revised requirements.

Women leaders currently serving at the grassroots level say the test should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a barrier, particularly at a time when women remain underrepresented in local decision-making.

Narang Gup of Mongar, Dechen Zangmo, said the revised requirements may have discouraged some potential candidates. “Quite a few might have stayed back fearing the new FLT,” she said, recalling that in previous elections many women and men came forward to sit for the test and subsequently contest.

She urged women, particularly those in rural communities, to draw confidence from women already serving in elected, executive and political leadership positions. “Women should come forward, especially women living in the villages. We can perform once responsibility is bestowed,” she said.

Gup Sonam Wangmo of Phongmey Gewog, Trashigang, said apprehension over the revised FLT is not limited to women and has affected aspiring candidates generally. However, she believes the consequences could be more pronounced for women because fewer women are coming forward to register.

She stressed that women’s participation is important for ensuring that local development priorities reflect the perspectives and needs of the wider community. Rather than withdrawing before attempting the examination, she encouraged aspiring women candidates to prepare and take the test.

Mangmi Sangay Lhamo of Orong Gewog, Samdrup Jongkhar, said she had recently encouraged several women in her gewog to register for the FLT and participate in available training programmes.

Paro Shaba Gup Sangay Lhamo said she had heard of women stepping back because of concerns about the examination. “There is nothing to fear. Neither will there be unfamiliar information asked nor will the Election Commission of Bhutan set overly standardized questions,” she reassured.

She said the questions would largely relate to knowledge candidates encounter in their daily lives and acquire through schooling.

“Otherwise, there would be a gender gap in decision-making level which may impact on planning and policy,” she said.

Likewise, Hungrel Gup Sherab Lham encouraged women to come forward and demonstrate their ability rather than assume they would fail. She cautioned that withdrawing without attempting the examination could leave aspiring candidates regretting a missed opportunity, while reduced female participation could further deepen the gender imbalance in local decision-making.

The concerns are particularly significant because local governments are the closest level of elected governance to communities. Women leaders argue that greater representation at this level can bring a broader range of experiences into local planning and policy discussions.

Sonam, Mangmi of Nahi Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang and an aspiring candidate for the upcoming election, said candidates should not allow the revised requirements to intimidate them.

Particularly directed at women considering whether to enter the race, she said candidates could prepare through learning and practice and should approach the examination with confidence.

The revised FLT has consequently emerged as an important factor in the early stage of the local election process, with concerns that apprehension over the examination could discourage some potential candidates before they reach the election stage.

For serving women leaders, they see the decision to register and participate as an important first step towards addressing the persistent gender gap in grassroots leadership.

They argue that women should be given the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities through the same electoral process rather than removing themselves from contention because of fear of an examination.

Sangay Rabten, Wangdue Phodrang