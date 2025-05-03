Serving, Healing and Empowering – The Tarayana Way

As the Tarayana Foundation—one of Bhutan’s oldest and most revered civil society organizations—marked its 22nd anniversary on May 2, 2025, it was not just a celebration of years, but of lives transformed. Stories of resilience, hope, and empowerment stirred once more, rising from remote villages and humble homes, bearing testimony to a foundation that has touched hearts, rebuilt lives, and awakened the spirit of dignity among Bhutan’s most vulnerable.

In the remote folds of Bhutan’s rural landscape, hope often arrives quietly—but when it does, it leaves a trail of transformation. For Sonam Dorji Doya, a member of the long-marginalized Doya community, that hope came through the benevolence of Her Majesty The Gyalyum and the tireless work of the Tarayana Foundation.

His is a story woven with hardship, humility, and ultimately, triumph. “I first met Her Majesty at Sibichang, just after returning from Thimphu,” Sonam recalls, emotion tightening his voice. “She spoke with me—not as a monarch to a subject, but as someone who truly cared. She asked about my family, my background, and listened with such grace.”

At the time, Sonam was burdened by the weight of responsibility as the eldest of nine siblings. He had just received his disappointing Class X results and returned to Thimphu in 2003 in a desperate search for work. Doors did not open. But rather than surrender to despair, he did something courageous—he wrote a heartfelt letter to Her Majesty.

What followed was nothing short of life-changing. With the support of the Tarayana Foundation, Sonam was granted a rare opportunity to study nursing at the Royal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS). He later made history as the first Health Assistant (HA) from his community. His journey from rejection to recognition began in the halls of a modest institution, and has since touched lives across Bhutan.

He served his home community in Sengdhen Basic Health Unit (BHU) for seven years before being transferred to Zhemgang and later to Samdingkha BHU in Punakha, where he continues to serve with unwavering dedication. “Because of Her Majesty and the Foundation, I found not just an education, but a purpose. I could build a future—not just for myself, but for my entire community.”

Sonam now dreams of returning to his village after retirement, to serve his people with the same love and care that once changed his life.

His story is not an exception—it is one of hundreds, even thousands.

Pema Lhaden from Dagana knows that sense of rebirth too well. With Tarayana’s help, she and her family built a safe, warm home—a simple structure, yet for them, it meant dignity, security, and a renewed sense of self-worth. “Her Majesty has done everything for us,” she said, eyes glistening. “The Queen Mother has been our guiding light. We’re no longer just surviving—we’re living.”

Tshechuk Doya, from Tading gewog, shared how Tarayana brought light into a forgotten village. “We relied on traditional knowledge for everything. But with the Foundation’s help, we learned when and how to plant, what to plant, and how to earn from it,” he said. What was once subsistence farming is now a thriving, income-generating practice. “Our homes, our sanitation, our quality of life—it’s all changed. We no longer live in fear of the rain or cold. We live with pride.”

High in the eastern highlands, Dawa Choden of Merak echoes similar gratitude. “We used to depend on others for vegetables. But now, with greenhouse training from Tarayana, we grow our own produce—even in the harsh climate of Merak.” She smiled, “We are not forgotten. Her Majesty’s love has reached even the highest peaks.”

These stories are not merely anecdotes. They are living testaments to the power of compassion, the strength of community, and the unwavering vision of Her Majesty The Gyalyum.

Over the past 22 years, the Tarayana Foundation has touched the lives of over 350,000 Bhutanese, spanning all 20 dzongkhags, 108 gewogs, and nearly 1,000 villages. Through its four flagship programs—Social Development, Economic Development, Environment and Climate, and Research, Advocacy and Network—Tarayana is not just alleviating poverty. It is cultivating resilience, nurturing dreams, and reshaping the very future of rural Bhutan.

Notable initiatives such as the Housing Improvement Programme, the Green Technology Challenge, the Annual Pilgrimage Programme, and Scholarship and Learning Opportunities continue to uplift lives year after year.

And at the heart of this movement lies the Tarayana Annual Fair—a celebration of culture, innovation, and community. More than a marketplace, it is a stage where the once-silent voices of rural Bhutan rise in unison to say: We are seen. We are heard. We matter.

As Tarayana Foundation celebrated its 22nd anniversary on May 2, 2025, it was not just a milestone. It was a reminder—that in Bhutan, compassion is not just a value. It is a way of life. And through the enduring vision of Her Majesty The Gyalyum, that compassion continues to shape a stronger, more inclusive Bhutan for generations to come.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu