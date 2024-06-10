Separate office established under MoICE for BLA

Focus remains on people who are still in Bhutan: PM

In line with what was announced earlier, the government has established a separate dedicated office under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), to assist Bhutanese who return home from abroad. However, the government has said that while Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA) will be assisted, the main focus of assistance remains for those who are still in the country. Meanwhile, Bhutanese outside the country that the paper reached out to agree with the PM’s statement saying there are people in Bhutan who require assistance more than they do and that guidance from the government on business opportunities and others should suffice.

During the latest Meet the Press Session (MTP), the PM said. “Our priority will be those living in the country.” The PM highlighted that the government’s priority will always be for those people who are in the country. “There are many youth who are unemployed and they will be our top priority. The youth will have to be trained and will have to give them opportunity to work in various sectors. We will also have to provide loans to them so that they will garner opportunities in the business field. Our priority also includes those who are in government or in private sectors,” the PM said.

This does not mean that BLA returning will be abandoned. They can avail variety of services from the dedicated office at MoICE, which will help them through guidance, including investment opportunities in the country, amongst others.

The PM said. “The rationale behind the establishment of a dedicated office for BLA returnees is mainly to provide information regarding the opportunities in the country.” In addition, the PM said that currently the office is working on application links for registration for the BLA individual who wants to return in the country.

The PM also added that the government at this juncture also cannot guarantee their position in the civil servants.

Meanwhile, most agree with what the PM said. Pema Dorji (name changed), a fresh graduate who resides in the capital said, “Government should help those who are unemployed through various programs and by giving financial support to enable us to stand on our own foot.”

Another unemployed youth said, “Most of the people living abroad have already invested their earning by building houses and buying land in the core areas. Thus, it’s a good decision of the government to support them by giving information and guidance to establish businesses in the country.”

“Those who have gone abroad do not need any financial help since they would have saved enough by the time they return to their home country. They would have invested in long term assets such as land and building or even by depositing lump sum in the bank. So, anyway it is a good initiate by the government,” said a private employee.

Similarly, Sonam (name changed) who resides in Perth and is currently 37 years old said, “I want to come back and will soon be landing in my home country. I plan on investing on a restaurant specializing in taco and burrito jaunt and I think we should not expect the government to help us beyond what they can. Information and letting us know investment avenues should be enough”

Another individual who wishes to return home said, “I will definitely take the guidance on business opportunity and will use my experiences that I have gained during my stay here. I don’t think anyone returning will expect the government to give us special preference. Like the PM mentioned there are people in Bhutan who need more help that we do.”

“I don’t expect the government to give us the job. However, I will be grateful if the government could help us get back our jobs especially in the education sector as I have enough saving for myself and my family to built a small resident house in the home country,” said another BLA returnee. “Unlike before, I can now fully focus on teaching without having to think about my problems and get stressed.”

Similarly, a civil servant who resigned and is now planning to return said that if the government could allow those who resigned to join service, it would be a “win-win” situation. “I left my job and country concerned about the future of my family. I am now in a comfortable position financially and so I can work much better now than in the past. For the lack of money, I will not try to make ‘table tours’ like in the past. And I haven’t forgotten what I need to do.”

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu