Second edition of English-Dzongkha Diplomatic Terminology launched

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Tandi Dorji launched the second edition of the English-Dzongkha Diplomatic Terminology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on July 11.

The second edition contains 336 diplomatic terminologies.

The English-Dzongkha Diplomatic Terminology is reportedly an initiative of the MoFA to support the Dzongkha Development Commission (DDC) to promote the national language.

The objective of the initiative is to ensure correct understanding and uniformity in the usage of diplomatic terminology.

The e-copy of the English-Dzongkha Diplomatic Terminology is available on the website of the MoFA at https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Second-Edition-English-Dzongkha-Diplomatic-Terminologies-.pdf.

The DDC provided technical and budgetary support for the initiative. The first edition was published in 2018.

Officials from the MoFA and the DDC attended the launch ceremony.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu