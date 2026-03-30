Scammers Hijack DHI Identity to Run Fake Investment Scheme on Telegram

Druk Holding and Investments Ltd. (DHI) has issued a renewed public advisory warning citizens against a fraudulent Telegram group impersonating the institution and its leadership to promote illegal investment schemes.

The alert follows continued monitoring of suspicious online activities linked to a group operating under the name “Druk Holding & Investment (LTD)”, which authorities say is falsely presenting itself as affiliated with DHI. The group, with 1,472 members is reportedly using the name, logo, and identity of DHI’s Chief Executive Officer, Ujjwal Deep Dahal, without authorization to lure unsuspecting individuals into fraudulent financial transactions.

DHI clarified that it has no connection whatsoever with the Telegram group or any similar online forums. The institution emphasized that the misuse of its corporate identity and that of its CEO is entirely unauthorized and constitutes a serious case of impersonation and financial fraud.

“DHI does not offer retail investment programs, binary options trading, or short-term ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes to the general public,” the advisory stated, urging citizens to remain cautious and verify information through official channels.

The warning comes amid a broader rise in digital financial scams targeting individuals through messaging platforms such as Telegram. Fraudsters increasingly exploit the credibility of well-known institutions to deceive victims, often promising unrealistic returns on investment within short periods.

According to DHI, the fraudulent group has been actively promoting schemes that claim to multiply investments dramatically—for example, turning a deposit of BTN 20,000 into BTN 200,000 within 48 hours. Officials stress that such claims are a clear indicator of scam activity.

DHI has outlined several warning signs to help the public identify fraudulent communications.

Scammers are using unauthorized accounts and fake Telegram handles such as “@dhi_Chief_Executive_Officer1” and “@dhi_Chief_Executive_officer0”, falsely claiming to represent DHI leadership.

Then, there are promises of guaranteed, high-value, and unrealistic returns within extremely short timeframes which are a hallmark of fraudulent investment schemes and no legitimate financial institution can guarantee such profits.

The promotional content shared within the group often includes foreign-language text and manipulated screenshots of financial transactions that do not match Bhutanese digital banking platforms such as mBoB, mPay, or Digital Kidu.

DHI has strongly advised the public to avoid engaging with the fraudulent group and to refrain from interacting with any unverified online investment offers. Citizens are also urged to safeguard their financial and personal information at all times.

“Never send money, cryptocurrency, or share personal identification details, bank account information, or one-time passwords (OTPs) with unknown or unverified individuals online,” the advisory cautioned.

The institution further emphasized that all legitimate communications and updates are disseminated exclusively through its official website and verified corporate social media platforms.

Authorities stress that public awareness and vigilance remain the most effective defenses against such scams. Individuals are encouraged to cross-check any financial opportunity with official sources before taking action.

Financial experts note that the use of trusted institutional names is a common tactic in online fraud, designed to create a false sense of legitimacy and urgency. Once victims transfer funds, recovery is often difficult or impossible.

As Bhutan continues to expand its digital economy and financial services, incidents such as this highlight the growing importance of cybersecurity awareness and consumer protection.

DHI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public trust and urged citizens to report suspicious activities to relevant authorities. The organization also encouraged people to spread awareness within their communities to prevent others from falling victim to similar schemes.

A social media enthusiast noted: “This incident serves as a timely reminder that if an investment opportunity sounds too good to be true, it almost certainly is. With fraudsters becoming increasingly sophisticated, individuals must remain cautious, verify sources, and prioritize financial security in an increasingly digital world. DHI’s warning heightens a broader need for collective vigilance as Bhutan navigates the challenges of online fraud in the digital age.”

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu