Save the Children Reaches More Than 2,000 Children Through Early Learning Programmes

More than 2,000 children are benefiting from early childhood care and development (ECCD) centres and home-based programmes supported by Save the Children Bhutan, as the organisation works to expand early learning opportunities and strengthen inclusive education across the country.

As of October 1, 2026, 70 ECCD centres were operational, enrolling 1,649 children. Another 376 children were reached through 45 home-based ECCD sites, bringing the combined reach to 2,025 children.

Of the 70 centres, 65 are standard centres and five are medium-sized. The expansion is being undertaken with the Ministry of Education and Skills Development through the Global Partnership for Education System Transformation Grant.

Sonam Pelden, Education Programme Manager at Save the Children Bhutan, said home-based services provide an alternative for communities where establishing permanent centres is difficult. “It allows children in villages without nearby centres to access early learning opportunities equally.”

However, access to childcare for children below three years remains a major gap.

Sonam said strengthening childcare services for children aged zero to three is important not only for children’s development but also for enabling parents, particularly women, to participate in the workforce.

The organisation is developing Early Learning and Development Standards for children from birth to 36 months, operational guidelines for crèche centres and a 10-day caregiver training package to improve the quality of services.

The availability of trained facilitators is another concern as services expand. According to the programme update, 91 students were pursuing pre-service ECCD diploma courses, while 101 working facilitators were enrolled in an in-service diploma programme. Another 112 newly recruited facilitators had received basic training.

Save the Children also highlighted the shortage of specialised professionals in the health and education sectors, particularly those who can identify developmental difficulties and provide appropriate support.

This is especially important for children with disabilities and developmental delays, who may require early assessment and specialised assistance. Strengthening the capacity of facilitators and teachers to recognise and respond to children’s needs is therefore essential.

Through its Inclusive Ready to Learn and Stronger Together programmes, the organisation is also promoting learning environments where children with and without disabilities can learn alongside one another.

Five district education officers and 15 ECCD facilitators have been trained as master trainers for the programmes. The planned rollout covers Samtse, Wangduephodrang, Paro, Thimphu, Chukha and Phuentsholing.

The organisation has also supported inclusive ECCD centres in Mongar and Samtse and identified resource and learning hubs at Panbang Primary School in Zhemgang, Sherab Gatshel Primary School, Mongar Middle Secondary School and Samtse Lower Secondary School.

In addition, 43 teachers from Sherab Gatshel Primary School, Taba Lower Secondary School and Dechencholing Higher Secondary School received training on attachment, sensory integration, sensory processing disorders and resource room guidelines.

To strengthen teaching and learning, 120 ECCD centres have also been equipped with televisions, laptops and printers.

The programme expansion comes against the backdrop of persistent gaps in early childhood education. The National Education Assessment Survey 2024 found that 38 percent of children aged three to five had access to ECCD programmes, up from 10 percent in 2008.

Under its Country Strategic Plan for 2025–2027, Save the Children aims to ensure that children from birth to five years have access to equitable, inclusive and climate-resilient early learning and development services.

The organisation is working with the Ministry of Education and Skills Development and development partners, including the Global Partnership for Education, SAARC Development Fund, Save the Children Korea and Ability Bhutan Society.

While the expansion of centres and home-based programmes has increased access for thousands of children, gaps in childcare for younger age groups, trained facilitators and specialised support remain.

Expanding the number of centres is only part of the challenge. Ensuring that every child, particularly those with disabilities and developmental delays, receives appropriate care, early stimulation and learning support during the formative years is equally important.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu