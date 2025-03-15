Save The Children Bhutan Office Undeterred By USAID Cuts

While US President Donald Trump’s slashing of foreign aid has had a devastating effect on groups like Save the Children International and Save the Children US, Business Bhutan has learned that there will be no impact whatsoever on the Save the Children (SC) Bhutan Office. This is encouraging news, considering the number of activities that the office supports, especially for civil society organizations (CSOs) and government agencies.

In 2025 alone, SC Bhutan supported numerous important activities. In February 2025, the Bhutan Cancer Society (BCS), with support from SC Bhutan and European Union (EU) funding, concluded a community awareness program on childhood and adolescent cancer in Zhemgang. The initiative aimed to support cancer-affected families and raise awareness, with 30 sector heads and officials participating. The program highlighted the importance of recognizing early signs of cancer for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Further, the Loden Foundation, in collaboration with SC Bhutan and Impact Hub Thimphu, organized the Basic Social Entrepreneurship (BSE) Training to empower community-led organizations in building sustainable businesses with social impact. The training was held in Paro from March 3 to 7, 2025, with participants from Pride Bhutan, Chithuen Phendhey Association (CPA), and Lhak-Sam. The latest figures available show that by 2023, services from SC Bhutan had reached 77,208 children and 40,493 adults.

Meanwhile, the office’s social media platform reported that the office successfully convened a coordination meeting with the Department of Macro-Fiscal and Development Finance (DMDF) and the Department of Planning, Budget and Performance (DPBP) of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the Office of the Cabinet Affairs & Strategic Coordination (OCASC) on March 14, 2025. “The meeting discussed Save the Children’s work in Bhutan, our ongoing projects, and key priorities under our current Country Strategic Plan 2025-2027,” the post read.

It further said, “The discussions on partnership, coordination, and strategic direction provided us with key insights and reinforced our shared commitment to improving the lives of children and vulnerable communities in Bhutan.”

All of the above are indicators of the role that SC Bhutan plays and the potential consequences if the Bhutan Office is affected like those in other countries.

The concern for the office’s future also arises from recent media reports in the US, which stated that Save the Children International has announced closures of country offices in Sri Lanka, Poland, Brazil, Georgia, and Liberia due to funding cuts. Similarly, Save the Children International stated earlier this week that it has been forced to shut down 121 health and nutrition sites in Somalia alone, cutting off essential supplies to more than 250,000 people ‘due to the Trump administration’s decision to stop foreign aid.’ Media reports also indicated that more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and even Europe have been impacted by the sudden cuts to foreign aid by the Trump administration. Save the Children International is now calling on governments and donors worldwide to invest in children’s welfare.

Though SC Bhutan is a distinct national organization within Save the Children International network and not part of Save the Children US, USAID has been supporting Save the Children International. In 2023, Save the Children International received USD 350,877,000 from USAID. In 2022, the support was USD 313,813,000. These factors contribute to the concern for SC Bhutan’s future.

The SC Bhutan Office was established in 1982. Over the last 40 years, SC Bhutan has worked in partnership with the government and local CSOs in the key areas of Education, Child Protection, and Child Health, serving the most vulnerable and marginalized children and their families. Their work is guided by the global Ambition 2030 goals, country strategic plans, and the government’s five-year plan priorities.

Save the Children International is a global membership organization with 30 national members, including Save the Children UK and Save the Children US. While SC Bhutan and Save the Children US are distinct entities, they work together as part of the larger Save the Children International network, sharing a common mission and vision for children’s rights and well-being.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu