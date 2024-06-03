Samuh launches on-demand channel on cable TV nationwide

Coinciding with the Coronation Anniversary of Fourth King, Samuh launched on-demand channel nationwide on 2 June. The cable television users of can enjoy film, drama series, music and shows.

Samuh Team has expanded its service beyond OTT platform after seeking feedback from customers across 20 dzongkhags.

The CEO of Samuh, Nyeem Zam, during the launch said that due to the high internet cost barrier, customers couldn’t watch the Samuh programs. “This prompted us to rethink and re-strategize on how we could make Samuh accessible and affordable to users nationwide regardless of demographics and device preferences, “the CEO said.

Samuh identified Netcom Multi-Service Operator (MSO) as a potential partner to distribute Samuh through the Cable TV Network for they are connected to the cable operators nationwide. Netcom sought approval from BICMA to offer Samuh as on-demand channel from BICMA after formalizing the partnership.

Samuh On-Demand will focus on movies, drama series, music, TV shows. Music is a new area of focus for the On-Demand Channel. This is mainly to provide a mainstream national platform to a huge number of youths in Bhutan who create and produce music and who enjoy local music. Currently the only platform available to them are YouTube.

Through Samuh on-demand channel, it will not only promote local music and music creators but also provide an additional monetization platform for music creators. By featuring them and music on a nationwide platform, music can be taken to the masses and therefore promote their YouTube subscriptions and streaming revenue and help them build their fan-base.

Additionally, Samuh will be collaborating with creative content creators to introduce new shows and TV formats providing the much-needed mainstream platform for local content creators. Through the on-demand channel, Samuh aims to reach a wider audience and especially the audiences who prefer watching content on TV without the worry of internet consumption and internet speed.

Samuh’s decision to offer Samuh through cable networks is an interesting convergence of traditional television and emerging OTT technology. This integration caters to the diverse preferences of the Bhutanese audience.

Additionally, through hybrid OTT and TV infrastructure approach, Samuh can be offered through mobile devices, laptops and PCs and TV. “The expansion of Samuh into Cable TV will also help Samuh create employment opportunities in Samuh as well as in the Music and Creative Sector. We are confident that this will add to the development of the creative economy in Bhutan and help in increasing the numbers of creative entrepreneurs in the country,” a press release stated.

At the launch, Namgay Dorji, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, stated that the film industry plays a significant role in maintaining culture over modernization.

The customers will have to subscribe to the service and it will be available from July 1, 2024.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu