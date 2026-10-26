Samtse Community Highlights Need to Raise Awareness of CSO Services in Remote Areas

Local government leaders, community members, students and civil society organisations (CSOs) have highlighted the need to raise awareness of CSO services in remote communities during a Local Exchange Programme held at Samtse College in Samtse.

The programme which was held in mid-October brought together 49 participants, including representatives from six CSOs, to strengthen collaboration among local governments, communities, youth and civil society in addressing local needs and promoting inclusive development.

Through presentations and interactive discussions, participants learned about the services provided by CSOs and explored ways to improve public awareness, strengthen community engagement and ensure that support reaches those who need it most.

Discussions covered a range of social and health-related issues, including stroke awareness and early warning signs, and care and support services for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and children with autism and Down syndrome. Participants also discussed reducing social stigma associated with disability, promoting LGBTQIA+ inclusion, and addressing legal challenges faced by same-sex couples.

Support for people recovering from alcohol and substance use, particularly those experiencing relapse, was another key topic. The discussions highlighted the importance of accessible support systems and continued care for individuals and families facing these challenges.

Participants observed that despite the presence of many registered CSOs in the country, communities, particularly those in remote areas, remain largely unaware of the organisations’ mandates and available services. They suggested using social media platforms to share information and reach wider audiences at a relatively low cost.

The need to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, including the provision of accessible pathways, was also emphasised. Participants further stressed the importance of ensuring continuity of care after CSO-led projects come to an end, noting that sustained support is essential to addressing community needs over the long term.

Some participants requested CSOs to share their presentation materials so that they could raise awareness and advocate for the issues discussed within their own communities. The request reflected the potential for local leaders, students and community members to help disseminate information and connect people with relevant services.

The Local Exchange Programme is part of the project “Building Inclusive Democracy: Civil Society, Parliamentarians, Media, and Youth Strengthen Good Governance in Bhutan,” supported by the European Union (EU) and DW Akademie and implemented by the Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy.

The programme aims to strengthen engagement and collaboration among civil society, local governments, communities, youth and other stakeholders to support more inclusive and responsive governance in Bhutan.

Staff Reporter, BCMD