Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched in Bhutan

Don’t get left behind—embrace the future! The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series has arrived in Bhutan, and it’s more than just a phone—it’s a revolution in your hands! Be among the first to experience cutting-edge technology, unmatched performance, and stunning design. Move with technology. Own the future. Grab yours today—because the best don’t wait!

A revolution in technology has arrived in Bhutan! On February 14, 2025, Tashi Electronics, the exclusive national distributor of Samsung in Bhutan, unveiled the magnificent Samsung Galaxy S25 Series—a masterpiece of innovation that ushers in a new era of smart phone excellence. With its cutting-edge features and unrivaled performance, the Galaxy S25 Series isn’t just a phone—it’s a statement, a symbol of power, and the future in your hands!

“For years, Tashi Electronics has been at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge technology to Bhutanese consumers,” stated a representative from Tashi Electronics. “As the national distributor of Samsung, we are committed to delivering not just the latest in mobile innovation but also exceptional service, seamless availability, and exclusive offers,” the representative said.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series arrives with a bold statement, packed with cutting-edge features that push the boundaries of technology and design. Leading the charge is the S25 Ultra, a masterpiece of strength and sophistication, encased in a robust titanium frame that exudes power and elegance. Seamlessly integrated into its sleek design, the iconic S Pen transforms creativity and productivity into a fluid, effortless experience—because true innovation should feel natural.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 series has an AI-Powered Assistant leveraging Google Gemini, and the Samsung’s latest AI-driven assistant simplifies tasks through natural voice commands.

The feature also includes text summarization, GIF creation, AI-powered suggestions, instant on-screen search with a simple gesture, and an Audio Eraser tool, among others.

Other features of the Galaxy S25 Ultra include a powerful camera system, featuring a 200 MP wide-angle camera, 50 MP ultra-wide camera, 50 MP optical zoom, 10 MP telephoto camera, and a 12 MP selfie camera, among others. The phone boasts a 6.9-inch display with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. Additionally, it is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery supporting 45W Super Fast Charging.

To be sold exclusively through Tashi Electronics and its reliable partners, including TashiCell, Bhutan Telecom, and authorized retailers across the nation, this is an opportunity to be and walk together with the world of Innovation.

What about the costs?

The price for the Galaxy S25 (12+256) costs Nu 61,046 and Nu 75,344 for the S25+. Similarly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra (12+256) costs Nu 97,918.

The launch stands as a powerful testament to Tashi Electronics’ unwavering commitment to delivering world-class technology to Bhutanese consumers. But this is more than just a launch—it is a bold promise—a promise of an exclusive experience, powered by the most advanced flagship smart phones, and backed by exceptional service with dedicated local support, crafted for Bhutan and its people.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu