Samsara Integrated Agriculture Farm to Prioritize Mass Mushroom Production

In the eastern region of Bhutan, the demand for mushrooms far exceeds local supply, prompting young entrepreneur Sonam Gyeltshen to plan for large-scale production. The 29-year-old farmer from Kalapang, Saling Gewog, Mongar, has set his sights on transforming his farm into a hub for mass mushroom cultivation to meet the growing market needs.

Since establishing Samsara Integrated Agriculture Farm in 2019, inspired by his wife’s idea and his desire to adopt modern farming methods, Sonam aimed to surpass traditional farming practices and showcase himself as an educated farmer. However, limited capital posed a significant challenge to expanding his operations. Unable to access financial support from conventional institutions, Sonam found relief through the Commercial Agriculture Resilient Livelihood Enhancement Program (CARLEP), under the Agriculture Research Development Center (ARDC). With CARLEP’s funding, he strengthened his farm and increased production steadily.

In 2023, Sonam produced approximately 1,500 kilograms (kg) of mushrooms, earning about Nu 0.52 million. By 2024, his output doubled to around 3,000 kg, with earnings rising to approximately Nu 0.96 million, a growth of Nu 0.34 million. He also supplies mushroom spawn to other farmers in the eastern dzongkhags at Nu 80 per bottle, supporting local enterprise development.

Despite his expertise in spawn production and management, Sonam faced ongoing challenges in maintaining consistent year-round cultivation. The labor-intensive nature of mushroom farming and the absence of temperature and humidity control technologies during peak summer (May to July) and winter (December to February) made it difficult to meet market demand. Recognizing this, CARLEP supported him in 2023 by integrating IoT-based automation into his farm. The system, funded with a 70% contribution from CARLEP and 30% from Sonam, enables remote regulation of temperature and humidity via the open-source application eWeLink. This technological upgrade has significantly improved his ability to produce mushrooms throughout the year and boosted his success rate.

Market surveys conducted in 2018 revealed a supply gap that could only be addressed through mass production. A dedicated youth farmer emphasized, “It’s time for mass production,” noting that only then can mushrooms be sold at reasonable prices. Currently, high production costs lead to elevated market prices, underscoring the need for larger-scale operations.

To realize his vision, Sonam plans to expand his farming land from the current four acres to over 30 decimals, accommodating additional mushroom sheds, inoculation and preparation rooms, and a laboratory. He also intends to cultivate king oyster mushrooms and acquire new equipment. As a contingency, he grows other vegetables to diversify income sources should mushroom production face setbacks.

Sonam’s success is rooted in the support he received from CARLEP and the Mushroom Program of the Agriculture Research and Development Sub-Center (ARDSC) Khangma, which actively promotes youth engagement and enterprise development through regional partnerships. With continued support and investment, Sonam aims to establish a large-scale mushroom farm capable of meeting regional demand and contributing to local economic growth.

Sangay Rabten from Mongar

