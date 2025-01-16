Samdrup Jongkhar: Gateway to Eastern Bhutan’s Tourism Renaissance

The numbers may not yet dazzle, but the opening of the Samdrup Jongkhar entry point for tourism marks the dawn of a new era for Eastern Bhutan. Slowly but steadily, tourists are venturing into this underexplored region, signaling the promise of growth and opportunity.

Since the establishment of the Samdrup Jongkhar Immigration Check Point (ICP) in November 2024, the region has collected Nu 413,400 in Sustainable Development Fees (SDF) from regional tourists. This modest revenue is just the beginning of what could be a transformative journey for the dzongkhag.

Between November and December 2024, the Samdrup Jongkhar Immigration Check Point (ICP) saw a steady increase in tourist traffic, reflecting the growing interest in Eastern Bhutan as a destination. In November, 26 regional tourists crossed the border, laying the foundation for what would become a busier December, with 97 regional visitors arriving, marking an impressive growth trajectory within just one month.

This upward trend extended to international tourism as well. In November, the ICP welcomed 16 international tourists, a promising number for a nascent entry point. Though slightly lower in December, with 11 international visitors, the total number of overseas arrivals during this period reached 27. This steady influx of both regional and international tourists highlights the increasing appeal of Samdrup Jongkhar as a gateway to Bhutan’s eastern heartland.

The data underscores the importance of this newly operational checkpoint, not only as a facilitator of tourism but also as a catalyst for the region’s economic and cultural vibrancy. The rising numbers suggest a growing awareness of the unique experiences that Eastern Bhutan has to offer, setting the stage for continued growth in the months and years ahead.

Dzongkhag officials are optimistic, describing the opening of the ICP in Assam as a significant turning point. “With 27 international tourist arrivals, it shows a growing interest from overseas visitors,” they noted, underscoring the potential of Eastern Bhutan as a destination of choice.

To build on the positive momentum generated by the influx of tourists, Samdrup Jongkhar Dzongkhag has rolled out a forward-looking and comprehensive set of initiatives under the Integrated Tourism Action Plan (ITAP) as part of Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan. This strategic blueprint is designed to transform the region into a vibrant tourism destination and includes a multi-pronged approach focusing on product development, innovative marketing, skill enhancement, and certification of hospitality establishments. The plan is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, ensuring alignment with national goals and industry standards.

Key areas of focus include the creation and enhancement of unique tourism products that leverage the region’s natural and cultural assets, from waterfalls and birdwatching sites to agricultural and livestock-based experiences. To bolster visitor engagement and attract a diverse audience, innovative marketing campaigns will be rolled out under the recently launched destination brand, SAMJONG. The strategy also prioritizes training programs for local stakeholders, including tour guides and hospitality staff, ensuring they are equipped with the skills needed to provide exceptional services. Hotel certification processes will be streamlined to meet international benchmarks, boosting visitor confidence and satisfaction.

Despite the ambitious scope of the plan, significant challenges remain. The dzongkhag faces a critical shortage of certified hotels, which limits accommodation options for visitors seeking comfortable and high-quality stays. The dearth of trained and licensed guides poses another hurdle, reducing the region’s ability to offer curated and enriching travel experiences. Additionally, insufficient marketing efforts have left the region underrepresented in the broader tourism narrative, while the limited number of well-developed places of interest restricts the variety of experiences on offer.

Recognizing these obstacles, the dzongkhag is committed to addressing them through targeted interventions. Efforts are underway to expand the range of certified hospitality establishments, ramp up guide training programs, and develop new attractions that highlight the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. At the same time, enhanced marketing activities, including digital campaigns, brochure publications, and website improvements, aim to amplify the region’s visibility and draw greater interest from both domestic and international audiences.

By tackling these challenges head-on, the dzongkhag aims not only to enhance the tourism landscape of Samdrup Jongkhar but also to position it as a vital gateway to Eastern Bhutan, unlocking its untapped potential and driving sustainable economic growth for the local community.

In response, five Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been identified to steer the tourism action plan. From an industry perspective, these include increasing tourism revenue by 50% and expanding local businesses benefiting from tourism. From a micro perspective, goals include boosting tourist arrivals by 20% over five years and extending the average length of stays, which currently averages a single day and night.

The action plan also prioritizes improving infrastructure, marketing, and community engagement. Officials envision a future where tourists enjoy seamless experiences while local communities actively participate and benefit from tourism activities.

The dzongkhag aims to harness its natural treasures-mesmerizing waterfalls, vibrant bird-watching spots, and unique agricultural and livestock products—to create unforgettable experiences. By 2029, the region targets attracting 4,000 tourists annually, with even greater growth projected in the years beyond.

To complement these efforts, the destination brand SAMJONG has been launched, showcasing the region’s distinct offerings through innovative marketing. Under this brand, brochures have been published, the dzongkhag’s website revamped, collateral development initiated, and a Wikipedia page crafted to amplify the area’s digital presence.

The plan, bolstered by a proposed budget of Nu 298.84 million, strives to balance economic growth with the preservation of natural beauty and cultural heritage. Officials assert, “This action plan will safeguard the area’s unique charm while creating jobs and stimulating the local economy.”

Samdrup Jongkhar’s tourism aspirations extend beyond numbers. The dzongkhag’s leadership and residents are optimistic that the proposed initiatives will redefine the region as a gateway to Bhutan’s east. With a vision rooted in sustainability, community involvement, and innovation, the journey to transforming Samdrup Jongkhar into a vibrant tourism hub has begun.

As the dzongkhag lays the foundation for a brighter future, the integration of tourism into its cultural and natural tapestry offers a promise that is as resilient as the land itself: to bring prosperity while cherishing what makes Eastern Bhutan truly extraordinary.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu