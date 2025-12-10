Rural Heartbeat Strengthened: Nu 661 Million Disbursed to Farmers and Livestock Owners

In a decisive move to strengthen Bhutan’s agricultural sector, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has disbursed a total of Nu 661.39 million through the Concession Credit Line (CCL), reaching farmers and livestock owners across all 20 districts. To date, 3,252 applications have been processed, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing timely financial support to the backbone of Bhutan’s rural economy.

An official from the Finance Ministry emphasized, “Our primary goal is to ensure that farmers and livestock owners receive the support they need when they need it. These disbursement figures are a clear testament to our dedication to empowering rural communities and strengthening the agricultural sector.”

Of the total applications, 1,864 have been approved and disbursed, while 1,985 remain under review and 1,267 were declined, as the ministry continues to ensure a transparent, fair, and efficient process. Across the districts, the impact is tangible. Bumthang has seen 160 applications, with 116 approved and 110 disbursed, totaling Nu 48 million, while Chukha processed 471 applications, approving 239 and disbursing 230, amounting to approximately Nu 94 million, highlighting strong local engagement. Dagana approved 151 of 208 applications and disbursed 143, totaling Nu 66 million, and the capital district, Thimphu, approved 152 of 209 applications, disbursing 142, for a total of Nu 68 million. Trashigang stands out among top performers with 214 approvals out of 279 applications and 195 disbursed, totaling Nu 64 million. Other districts, including Samdrup Jongkhar, Pemagatshel, and Zhemgang, have also recorded significant participation and disbursement, demonstrating nationwide momentum.

While the progress is promising, the ministry acknowledged that some applications remain pending or were declined. “We are actively addressing bottlenecks to ensure more farmers benefit from this scheme,” the official stated, stressing the importance of reaching those who need support the most and using funds effectively to strengthen Bhutan’s agricultural backbone.

The Concession Credit Line is more than financial assistance; it is an instrument to empower farmers and livestock owners. The Ministry of Finance is intensifying efforts to make the disbursement process smoother, more accessible, and inclusive, particularly for communities in remote areas. Under the Economic Stimulus Program (ESP), small farmers benefit from fairness and transparency, with all applicants evaluated under strict, uniform criteria. The Bhutan Development Bank Limited (BDBL) rigorously assesses each project for feasibility and eligibility, ensuring that resources directly support farming and livestock initiatives.

Strong demand from farmers prompted an increase in initial CCL funding from Nu 500 million to Nu 742.88 million. Additional support mechanisms, such as the Nu 500 million Price Guarantee Scheme and the Nu 800 million National Crop and Livestock Insurance Scheme, further safeguard small farmers and their livelihoods. Crucially, government officials do not interfere with investment decisions; experts at BDBL and other financial institutions handle all allocations, ensuring impartiality and accountability.

The Ministry of Finance reaffirms its commitment to monitoring and improving the program, aiming to serve rural communities effectively. The progress achieved so far demonstrates that with sustained efforts, Bhutan’s agricultural sector can reach new heights, securing food security, sustainable livelihoods, and a prosperous future for all farmers.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu