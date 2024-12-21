Royal Address to the Nation on the 117th National Day Celebrations

National Day is a sacred occasion for Bhutanese – a time to pay tribute to our visionary Monarchs and forefathers for their sacrifices in building this precious nation, and to collectively reaffirm our unwavering commitment to strengthening the unity, peace, security, and sovereignty of our country.

This past year, our country was blessed with peace and stability, free from the turmoil seen in many parts of the world. The elections for both houses of Parliament were conducted smoothly, and the new government has successfully launched the 13th Five-Year-Plan. I extend my Tashi Delek to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and all Members of Parliament as they take on these important responsibilities.

Recently, my family and I had the pleasure of visiting Australia, where we were warmly welcomed by thousands of Bhutanese in Sydney, Canberra, and Perth. It was a bittersweet experience, as on one hand, it was heartening to see how our people, after many years away from home, are thriving, working hard to support themselves and their families, and upholding our traditions and values with pride. On the other hand, their deeply emotional welcome showed how much they miss their home and loved ones, and the difficulty of being apart. This is why I am determined to create the conditions that will allow Bhutanese all over the world to return home and enjoy the same opportunities they have sought abroad.

I visited India several times this year. During these visits, I always had fruitful interactions with the Indian leadership. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the continued support and friendship extended to Bhutan, including full support for the GMC.

I am immensely proud of our Desuups and Gyalsuups. The Desuung fraternity, which comprises of our youth, has grown to over 50,000 members.

Trained in various skilling programmes, they are exemplary and smart volunteers, who have been tirelessly serving our people across all dzongkhags and gewogs, making a significant impact on communities throughout the country. The launch of Gyalsuung—National Service—marks a significant milestone in our nation’s history. Thousands of Bhutanese youth have answered the call of duty with great enthusiasm, embracing their training with dedication and commitment. The pride with which Gyalsuups and their families celebrated their graduation has already established a wonderful tradition. National Service is a rite of passage, a social equalizer, and a common experience that builds character, grit, discipline, and coordination. With this sense of purpose, unity, and intelligence, we can achieve all our aspirations. Gyalsuung will lay a strong foundation for our national unity, peace, and security, helping build a just and harmonious society. I thank the armed forces for their invaluable support in making this vision a reality. I am extremely proud of National Service and the legacy it is creating.

Before starting any important national endeavour, I always ask a few key questions: Is this the right time? Is there opportunity? Have we planned it well? And most importantly, can our people shoulder this responsibility?

Over the years, our duties, ambitions, and responsibilities have grown larger and more complex. This is a testament to how much stronger we have become, especially with our capable and determined youth. Every accomplishment has been possible because of the unwavering support of our people, including the youth, who embody intelligence, grit, and fearless resolve.

Our greatest strength lies in the loyalty and unity of our people, which gives me the confidence to pursue ambitious endeavours like the GMC.

This is why, on last year’s National Day, I announced the establishment of GMC—a bold vision that can only be realised with the people’s commitment. When the announcement was made, the overwhelming response from the people at Changlimithang deeply impressed the international guests present, a sentiment that continues to resonate to this day.

The establishment of a Special Administrative Region (SAR) under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” is a bold and groundbreaking initiative, admired globally. While the concept is sound and carefully thought out, the risk lies in inadequate execution, which could undermine its success. To prevent this, I have personally taken the lead and brought together a team of the most talented and capable individuals to ensure it is implemented effectively.

In all our endeavours, our primary goal is to ensure that the blessings and legacy of Guru Rinpoche and Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, which have shaped our precious and blessed nation, endure for thousands of years. The blessing lies in our people continuing to enjoy prosperous, happy, and secure lives for generations to come. Similarly, the goal of the GMC is aligned with this vision: to pave the way for a brighter future, particularly for our youth.

I feel a deep sense of urgency when I see that children born when I became King 18 years ago are already young adults undergoing Gyalsuung training. Those who were 10 in 2006 are now 28, with families and responsibilities. It is distressing to encounter youth still struggling to make ends meet on salaries of just Nu 8,000, a situation that hasn’t changed for many. I cannot, in good conscience, ask our youth—Desuups, Gyalsuups, and students—to carry on without a clear promise of a brighter future. We must urgently create meaningful job opportunities, with clear learning pathways and attractive career prospects, to help our youth lead prosperous lives. They must be ready to embrace the opportunities offered by the rapid advancements in AI, quantum technology, robotics, and supercomputing.

We are blessed that the launch of the GMC fortuitously coincides with the dawn of the Asian century. The world is watching as South Asia grows, representing vast economic prospects for the two billion people who are young and ambitious. The GMC is strategically positioned as a business and financial centre, economic and technology hub, aviation and transit gateway for the region, just as Singapore is for Southeast Asia and Dubai for the Middle East.

Drawing on Bhutan’s unique values as a Buddhist nation, I have asked our Buddhist community—the dratshang, lams, and trulkus—to help establish the spiritual identity of the GMC through monasteries, institutions, and their communities. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts, and this year, they are set to begin more than 21 projects, supported by the funding and dedication of their patrons and devotees. This is a promising step towards creating a strong spiritual foundation for the GMC.

For potential investors, the question will inevitably be: What does the GMC have to offer?

The GMC will provide world-class infrastructure, including residential homes, offices, recreational facilities, educational institutions, healthcare services, and hospitality services—basic features found in many advanced urban centres. But the true focus will be on the “software”—the essential, often more difficult, but critical components that will set us apart. This means a robust governance framework, with business-friendly laws, enabling regulations, and supportive institutions. We will also ensure access to top-tier professional and financial services, creating an environment that attracts global business.

Our goal is to establish a business hub that not only competes with but surpasses existing centres like Singapore, London, Dubai, New York, and Tokyo. To achieve this, I am committed to working tirelessly and engaging the best Bhutanese and global talent to help build the GMC’s success. Guided by core Bhutanese values like loyalty and integrity, we will create a city that is free of corruption, drugs, and crime—one that offers both the infrastructure and the governance needed for long-term prosperity.

I have met many people who are increasingly concerned about the state of the world and are seeking new ideas, better options, and inspiring examples. The world is looking for new ideas, better options, good examples, a sense of direction. Everyone is looking for hope. Often, some of the largest problems can be solved with a single, good idea- and sometimes that idea can come from a small country. Bhutan, as a small nation, has a unique opportunity to shine by achieving something extraordinary. The success of the GMC will not only elevate our global standing but also enable us to fully realise the potential of Gross National Happiness (GNH) in the 21st century for the benefit of our nation and its people. This is why we must succeed: to take Bhutan’s philosophy of GNH—our inherited legacy—into the future and demonstrate that small countries can lead the way.

The Diamond Strategy

An important thing for the people to understand is that we are pursuing “One Country, Two Systems” by establishing the GMC as a Special Administrative Region. However, we do not intend to maintain the “two systems” forever. Ultimately, they must converge into “One Country, One System.” The innovations emerging from the GMC must be mirrored across the rest of Bhutan for the nation to succeed as a whole. But this convergence will only succeed if we implement parallel reforms throughout the country—strengthening democracy, aligning the bureaucracy with future needs, improving laws, and reforming the education system to empower our people.

Democracy with Meritocracy

I want to share a story from my time as the Trongsa Penlop, leading up to the introduction of democracy in Bhutan. His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo once said it was too risky for the fate of our nation to rest solely on the King, as there is no guarantee future Kings will be competent or benevolent. For the country’s future security, democracy and enduring institutions were essential.

His Majesty set high standards for our nation, refusing to simply copy foreign political systems. Our Constitution was designed with safeguards, including a two-step electoral process to avoid the pitfalls of coalition politics. We also adopted five-year terms for elected leaders to ensure continuity in development. Public campaign financing was introduced to level the playing field and reduce the influence of money, while a Bachelor’s degree requirement for parliament candidates was set to uphold meritocratic principles.

I recall foreign visitors criticising the education requirement, to which I responded that in their countries, even school bus drivers undergo rigorous checks. Thus, it is only fitting that elected leaders, who govern the country, meet high standards.

The introduction of the Constitution and electoral process in 2008 was just the beginning, not the realisation of His Majesty’s vision. For instance, in the first election, Gasa dzongkhag struggled to find enough college graduates to run for Parliament, and in 2013, a political party was disqualified for the same reason. If we had waited for perfect conditions, we would not have been able to introduce democracy in 2008.

It is crucial that we continue to strengthen our democratic system to ensure our institutions can uphold our security and sovereignty. This will enable us to address the challenges and opportunities arising from the GMC and facilitate smooth convergence. Our ultimate goal is a democracy rooted in meritocracy, where the most capable and experienced individuals lead the nation.

Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy

The bureaucracy plays a crucial role in implementing laws, policies, and delivering public services, and I am grateful for the contributions of our civil servants. However, to align with our future goals, we must ensure the bureaucracy evolves to meet the changing demands of the nation.

While the private sector is often seen as more agile and efficient, bureaucracies are sometimes constrained by complex legal and procedural norms. With over 30,000 civil servants, reform may seem challenging. But when we look at multinational corporations, such as Unilever with 128,000 employees or the Tata Group with over a million, we see that large organisations can be managed effectively. This shows that there’s no reason we cannot improve our bureaucracy as well.

The bureaucracy must be agile enough to keep up with the rapid changes and innovations arising from the GMC. Our goal is to create an Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy within the next 10 years to ensure successful convergence. If we fail to do this, comparisons will inevitably be made between the success of GMC and the lack of progress elsewhere in Bhutan—and if there is no convergence, I will have failed.

I am giving 10 years for this transformation to take place.

Laws

Laws are the foundation of order, security, prosperity, and social harmony. However, many countries face challenges due to an overabundance of laws, poor public understanding, and weak enforcement. This burdens the people and stifles innovation and enterprise.

In Bhutan, we must ensure that laws, particularly those affecting the economy, are enacted swiftly and amended when necessary to create an agile, responsive legal system that fosters progress rather than impedes it. Such a system will be essential to ensure the smooth convergence of the GMC with the rest of Bhutan. Our goal is to establish one of the best legal systems in the world within the next 10 years.

Laws should serve the nation, its people, and the economy.

Empower people

Our aspirations to build a strong country can only be realised with a capable citizenry. To support a dynamic economy, we must either boost our fertility rates, improve productivity, or, ideally, achieve both. For a small country of just 700,000 people, enhancing education and skills is crucial. If every Bhutanese improves their productivity tenfold, we could function like a country with seven million people. This productivity boost is essential to achieving higher incomes and improving living standards.

A well-educated and skilled population will be key to preparing our people for the opportunities arising from the GMC and ensuring successful convergence in the years ahead. Skilled and educated citizens will eventually take over responsibilities from foreign workers. Our future success depends on our education system and strategy to enhance human capacity.

What we lack in numbers, we must make up for with discipline, devotion, hard work, loyalty, and intelligence.

Finally, I want to share some updates on the timeline for GMC. Our immediate priority over the next five years is the construction of a large international airport in Gelephu, which will establish the GMC as a key aviation hub. This airport is essential for the success of the GMC as a business hub, and it is also a critical lifeline for Bhutan’s national security, especially for a landlocked country. We will begin construction next year and aim to complete the airport by the end of 2029.

This project is not just an infrastructure development—it is a People’s Project—a nation-building effort, a lifeline for Bhutan, for our economy, security, sovereignty, and ultimately, our future.

I am deeply encouraged by the support from Bhutanese living abroad, particularly from those in Australia, the US, and Canada who have pledged nearly USD 140 million to the airport project. This amount will only grow with contributions from Bhutanese in other countries.

Our people are ready to contribute to this effort in any way necessary—whether by carrying soil or laying bricks with their own hands. I will even bring my own children to the airport work site, so they too can work alongside fellow citizens and help complete this important undertaking for our times.

My love for Bhutan and the extraordinary character of our people inspires me every day. Together, we share a vision of a bright future, carrying our legacy into the 21st century. Because of this, I will never tire, never lose hope, and never hesitate. I am confident in our nation, its people, and our collective ability to succeed.

As you watch the Gyalsuups march today, you will see for yourselves why I am so confident. They reassure me that Bhutan’s future will be bright.