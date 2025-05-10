Roshan Mongar: A Young Desuup’s Journey of Service, Skill, and Transformation

Among the many lives touched by the Desuung Skilling Program (DSP), Roshan Mongar’s story stands out as a compelling example of how service, training, and community support can profoundly transform a young Bhutanese life.

The DSP is far more than a vocational training initiative; it is a powerful narrative of empowerment and change. Designed to equip young Bhutanese with practical skills while fostering a spirit of national service, the program has enabled youth like Roshan to discover purpose, independence, and a renewed sense of identity.

Roshan Mongar, a 25-year-old Desuup from Tendu in Samtse, exemplifies the values that the Desuung movement upholds—resilience, humility, and service.

After completing high school, Roshan remained in his village with limited employment opportunities, uncertain about his next steps. Like many of his peers, he faced the challenge of transitioning from education to meaningful work in a rural setting.

His turning point came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he joined the 44th Desuung Integrated Training Program. It was during this period of national uncertainty that Roshan found direction and a new beginning. The program, aimed at grooming young leaders, introduced him to a range of skills and experiences that would soon shape his future.

“I was in the village with no job after school,” Roshan recalls. “But joining the Desuung family gave me a chance—not just to serve the country, but to gain skills that helped me become independent.”

Before acquiring new skills, Roshan also served in border duties in southern Bhutan—an experience that deepened his understanding of national service. Later, through the Desuung Skilling Program, he discovered a passion for ceramics. With training and mentorship, he mastered the craft and has now worked in ceramics for nearly three years.

Roshan currently operates a ceramic group shop at ChoeGo, a vibrant commercial area just below the Royal Textile Academy in Thimphu. He and his team of about five create and sell handcrafted ceramic items. The venture is more than a livelihood—it’s a testament to how skills and support can empower youth to become self-reliant contributors to society.

The broader impact of the Desuung Skilling Program is equally noteworthy. It offers short-term, skill-based training across a wide array of fields, from traditional crafts to modern trades, aiming to foster employability and entrepreneurship among Bhutanese youth. Courses are delivered by both local and international experts, with select trainees even receiving opportunities for further training abroad.

The program is structured not only to impart technical skills but also to nurture entrepreneurship. As a result, many Desuups have launched their own ventures—ranging from food stalls in Thimphu, Paro, Punakha, Phuentsholing, and Mongar to businesses such as hair salons, cafes, spas, and even bike rental services. These initiatives not only generate income but also enrich local communities by offering valuable services.

At present, the Desuung Skilling Program has enrolled over 8,000 Desuups in 157 diverse training programs delivered through eight centers across Bhutan. Beyond training and entrepreneurship, the program also supports community-focused projects such as the DSP Solar Projects and Kaja Throm, which contribute to renewable energy development and local revitalization efforts.

Roshan’s journey—from a village youth with limited prospects to a skilled ceramic artisan—illustrates the transformative potential of the Desuung Skilling Program. His story reflects the broader mission of DSP: to nurture responsible, capable citizens who contribute meaningfully to Bhutan’s progress.

As Bhutan continues its journey of development, initiatives like DSP are crucial in shaping a generation of confident, skilled, and socially committed young people. Roshan Mongar’s path is not just inspiring—it is a reminder that with the right opportunities and a spirit of service, every young Bhutanese can build a brighter, more purposeful future.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu