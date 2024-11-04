RITH graduates globally ready and committed

Over 95% of the RITH graduates are employed: RITH Principal

The Royal Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (RITH), approved by the Royal Government and established in 2002 with support from the Austrian Development Agency, stands as Bhutan’s premier training institute in the tourism and hospitality sector.

With state of the art facilities including a 200 seat banquet hall and a four-star training hotel, RITH offers unparalleled educational opportunities.

For instance, the curriculum is developed in collaboration with leading institutions like ARGE Salzburg University of Applied Sciences and the Tourism School Salzburg ensuring dual certification and international recognition.

During the 3rd Convocation 2024 of RITH, total graduates stood at 261 including 144 girls and 117 boys, that is of 9th – 13th batches (2020 -2024).

The institute provides two Diploma courses for class XII graduates, which includes Diploma in Tourism Management and Diploma in Hospitality Management for a duration of two years.

According to the institute, RITH offers joint certification with the Tourism School Salzburg, Austria. The curriculum is designed to meet both local and international needs.

This collaboration has not only enriched the quality of education at RITH but has also provided graduates with an international perspective that enhances their careers, according to the institute.

Thinley Wangmo, Principal of RITH said, “Young graduates are instrumental in shaping the quality of our tourism and hospitality industry as they bring in fresh perspectives and innovations.”

Thinley also shared that over 95% of their students are employed. “We are happy to see our graduates doing well and making significant contributions to the tourism and hospitality industry both within Bhutan and abroad,” she said.

However, Thinley highlighted that RITH graduates often seek opportunities abroad due to the relatively less competitive wages and incentives in the tourism and hospitality industry within Bhutan. “Moreover, they also get opportunities abroad as RITH graduates are equipped with world-ready skills.,” Thinley Wangmo said.

Similarly, Phuntsho Wangmo, 10th batch of RITH said, “I am grateful to my institute for all those knowledge, wisdom and experiences and moreover I am proud of myself since I am independent and I am doing what I loves to do.”

Phuntsho, who currently leads a chef role in one of the café in the capital, said that she chose to stay in the country unlike youth going for greener pasture abroad because of her commitment towards the country and other better opportunities.

“I know that being a graduate of RITH, many believes that we earn less compare to other managerial post, however, I am the living example who does quite well in my own post and I am grateful to my institute for this,” said Phuntsho.

Another RITH graduate, Karma Dorji said, “I am processing to go abroad since there are bigger opportunity with my course abroad, however, I promise I will come back to my country with better experience.”

Karma said that the salary and the incentives that they receive in the country is very less as compare to other profession especially if it is a fresh graduate. “What I heard from my seniors is that we don’t get competitivw salary in the country but we are very our profession is very much preferred abroad,” Karma said.

Sonam Choden, another graduate of RITH said “Words can hardly capture the impact RITH has had on my life. Although I didn’t land a managerial position, the transformation I’ve experienced in my understanding of tourism and hospitality is immense.”

In addition, Sonam said that the institution has provided her with knowledge, wisdom, and a sense of home. “I am eternally grateful for the opportunities and support the institute has offered. From the depths of my heart, thank you for everything. I always hold a cherished place in my life, and I will forever take pride in being a part of this community,” Sonam said.

Meanwhile, RITH is dedicated to building professional capacity within Bhutan’s tourism and hospitality workforce by providing experiential learning opportunities, ranging from hands-on training to internship placements in high-end, well-established organizations.

A total of 636 RITH students have graduated until the 13th batch.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu