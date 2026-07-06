Rising Kidney Disease Burden Pushes BKF Expenditure Past Nu 21 Million Over 14 Years

The cost of supporting Bhutanese kidney patients and their caregivers has steadily risen over the past decade, with the Bhutan Kidney Foundation (BKF) spending more than Nu 21.28 million over 14 years as the country grapples with a growing burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

According to BKF records, total expenditure stood at Nu 17.77 million between 2012 and August 2025, with an additional Nu 3.51 million spent in just the first five months of 2026, pushing overall spending past the Nu 21 million mark.

Officials say the sharp increase in expenditure reflects not only rising patient numbers but also the growing complexity of supporting Bhutanese patients who must travel abroad for long-term treatment.

Annual spending, which was a modest Nu 57,000 in 2013, surged significantly over the years, reaching a peak of Nu 3.9 million in 2022. Although spending has fluctuated slightly since then, it has consistently remained above Nu 1.9 million per year, indicating sustained demand for assistance.

BKF officials said the rising financial requirement is directly linked to the increasing incidence of kidney disease in the country, coupled with higher demand for non-medical support services such as accommodation, hospital navigation and caregiver assistance.

“While the government takes care of the clinical aspect of treatment, patients face significant social and logistical challenges during their stay abroad,” an official said.

Growing patient load

The Foundation’s records show a steep rise in kidney disease cases under its support system—from just two registered cases in 2013 to 162 cases in 2025. In 2025 alone, 34 CKD patients were referred to Kolkata for renal transplantation, while two others were sent for AV fistula construction.

Health officials say this trend mirrors a broader national rise in non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetes and hypertension, which are the leading causes of kidney failure in Bhutan.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Annual Health Bulletin 2025, non-communicable diseases remain the leading cause of illness and premature death in the country, with kidney failure cases rising from just three dialysis patients in 1998 to over 400 active patients today.

Beyond medical treatment: the hidden cost

While the Royal Government funds medical treatment abroad—including airfare for patients, donors and one caregiver, as well as a daily subsistence allowance—BKF officials say the allowance is often insufficient to meet real living costs in India.

Patients reportedly spend an average of Nu 22,500 from their own pockets during treatment to cover food, local transport and other daily needs.

To bridge this gap, BKF provides essential non-medical support, including accommodation, hospital appointment coordination, translation assistance and help navigating large referral hospitals.

“These services have become increasingly critical as many patients are unfamiliar with hospital systems and face language barriers during long treatment periods abroad,” officials noted.

Kolkata Kidney Guest House central to operations

A major component of BKF’s support system is its dedicated Kidney Guest House in Kolkata, established under the royal patronage of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck. The facility replaced earlier direct cash assistance models to improve efficiency and reach more beneficiaries.

Currently, the guest house accommodates 46 individuals, including kidney recipients, donors, caregivers and patients awaiting procedures. Since June 4, 2025, it has supported 142 individuals, including Bhutanese nurses undergoing clinical training.

On average, the Foundation receives three to four individuals daily, either through walk-in requests or online applications, seeking guidance, accommodation and logistical assistance.

Under existing medical referral guidelines, kidney transplant patients typically remain in India for five to six months, both before and after transplantation, placing sustained pressure on accommodation services.

Monthly accommodation costs range between Nu 9,000 and Nu 27,000 per patient, depending on duration and requirements.

Before the establishment of the guest house, BKF provided monthly financial assistance ranging from Nu 3,750 to Nu 22,500 per patient. This direct cash support was later discontinued to allow more efficient resource allocation through centralized accommodation.

However, patients referred to Christian Medical College, Vellore, continue to receive financial assistance, as they are unable to access the Kolkata facility.

Maintaining the guest house remains one of BKF’s largest recurring expenses. The Foundation pays a monthly rent of Rs 70,000, while total operational costs—including staffing and utilities—amount to approximately Nu 115,000 per month.

Rising costs, limited resources

BKF officials acknowledge that while demand for services continues to grow, the Foundation faces persistent challenges related to funding constraints and limited human resources.

Despite these limitations, officials say the organisation remains committed to ensuring that no patient is left without support during one of the most difficult phases of treatment.

“The demand is increasing every year, and while we try to meet it, resource constraints remain a challenge,” an official said.

A growing public health concern

The steady rise in kidney disease cases has raised broader concerns about Bhutan’s evolving public health landscape. With diabetes and hypertension increasing nationwide, health experts warn that CKD cases are likely to continue rising unless preventive measures are strengthened.

What was once a rare condition has now become a significant national health challenge, requiring not only clinical intervention but also sustained social and financial support systems.

From just a handful of dialysis patients in the late 1990s, Bhutan today has over 400 active kidney failure patients, underscoring the scale of the problem.

Behind the figures lies a quieter reality—families struggling with prolonged treatment journeys, financial strain and emotional stress as they navigate complex medical systems far from home.

For BKF, the rising expenditure is not just a financial statistic, but a reflection of an expanding responsibility: to ensure that Bhutanese patients receive not only treatment, but dignity, guidance and care throughout their medical journey.

As kidney disease continues to rise, the challenge ahead will be balancing sustainability with compassion—ensuring that support systems remain strong enough to meet one of Bhutan’s fastest-growing health burdens.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu