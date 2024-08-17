RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024
Resilience through a devastating flood
Why insurance matters!
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024
FCBL: 50 Years of Service to the Nation
Trending Now
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024

RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024

The Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan Limited (RICBL) earned a profit of Nu 245.552 Million (M) after taxes during the first six months of this year, up from Nu 189.482M last June.

The profit before tax was Nu 327.402M at the end of June this year, up from Nu 252.642M during the same period of 2023.

The incomes included Insurance Revenue (Net of Department Management Expenses) of Nu 478.002M in 2024, which was Nu 360.108M last year.

Investment Revenue (Net of Department Management Expenses) accounted for Nu 169.323M, up from Nu 105.359M in 2023. Other Revenue accounted for Nu 41.912 in 2024, which was Nu 26.675M in 2023.

The company’s total income for the first six months of 2024 was Nu 350.591M, which was Nu 281.424M last year.

Total expenses from depreciation and others amounted to Nu 23.189M, while the same was Nu 28.782M last year.

Corporate Tax Provision was obliged at Nu 81.851M this year, while the same was provisioned at Nu 63.161M last June.

A corporate tax provision is an accounting estimate of the amount of income tax a company expects to pay or recover for a given financial period. It reflects the anticipated tax obligations based on the company’s taxable income and the applicable tax rates. The provision is recorded in the company’s financial statements as an expense on the income statement and as a liability on the balance sheet, though it may also be a receivable if the company anticipates a tax refund.

The process of determining the tax provision involves several steps. The first step is calculating Taxable Income to determine the income that will be subject to tax, which can differ from the financial accounting income due to differences in accounting rules and tax regulations.

Then comes the application of Tax Rates to the taxable income to estimate the total tax liability. After that, the company has to adjust for temporary differences between taxable income and accounting income, such as differences in depreciation methods or revenue recognition, which can affect the timing of tax payments.

The next step is incorporating deferred taxes in the accounts of deferred tax assets and liabilities which arise from differences between the book value of assets and liabilities and their tax bases. Finally, the company takes into consideration uncertain tax positions where estimates are accounted for any potential tax disputes or uncertainties.

This provision helps ensure that a company’s financial statements present an accurate picture of its financial health and performance, reflecting the expected tax impact of its operations.

Among others, RICBL’s total assets were valued at Nu 25,108.088M, almost Nu 2000M growth from last year’s figures of Nu 23,617.400M. The assets comprised of cash & bank balance at Nu 5,014.226M (Nu 4,687.197M in 2023), loans & investments (Net of Provisions) at Nu 15,642.392M (Nu 14,775.534M in 2023), fixed assets (Net of Depreciation) at Nu 2,692.538M (Nu 2,493.861 million in 2023), and other assets at Nu 1,758.932M (Nu 1,660.808M in 2023).

The company’s total liabilities stood at Nu 25,108.088M against Nu 23,617.400M last year. It included a paid-up capital of Nu 1,600.052M (Nu 1,600.052M in 2023), reserves & surplus at Nu 3,188.554M (Nu 2,630.677M in 2023), insurance & borrowings funds at Nu 12,532.623M (Nu 11,459.405M in2023), and other liabilities at Nu 7,786.859M (Nu 7,927.266M in 2023).

The company’s interim financial statement report was released earlier this month.

Instituted under the Royal Charter of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo on the 7th of January 1975, the RICBL, since has positively impacted thousands of lives and contributed immensely to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Over the last 49 years, the RICBL has helped generate revenue for the government while also providing insurance services and investment avenues through life insurance, general insurance, reinsurance, credit and securities products and services.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

Post Views: 42
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024
RICBL rakes in almost Nu 250M profit in the first half of 2024