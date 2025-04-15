Rhododendron Festival Plants Seeds for Future Tourism Growth in Eastern Bhutan

His Majesty’s presence on the final day further elevated the festival’s profile and impact

The first-ever Rhododendron Festival in Sheytemi, Merak, has laid the groundwork for a new chapter in Bhutan’s highland tourism. Held during the vibrant peak bloom of rhododendron season, the weeklong festival united local communities, domestic travelers, and a modest number of international and regional tourists in a celebration of culture, nature, and economic opportunity.

For residents of Merak and surrounding highland areas, the event was more than a tribute to Bhutan’s natural beauty—it was a window into the potential of tourism-led development. Villagers, visitors, and government officials came together with a shared vision: to elevate eastern Bhutan as a must-visit destination on the national and international tourism map.

Director of the Department of Tourism (DoT), Damcho Rinzin, emphasized that the Rhododendron Festival is not only a celebration of nature but also a strategic initiative to promote tourism in highland communities. “By boosting tourism in these regions, we can drive economic growth, preserve local culture, and safeguard the environment,” he said.

The festival also aligns with broader efforts to diversify Bhutan’s tourism offerings. The DoT has multiple events in the pipeline, including plans to develop Kharungla in Trashigang as a birding destination, host Yeti-themed events in Sakteng, and organize the “toughest race” and the Black-necked Crane Festival in Trashiyangtse. These events are supported by eco-tourism initiatives under the GEF, ESP, and UNDP/GEF projects aimed at bolstering tourism infrastructure and sustainability in eastern dzongkhags.

Damcho Rinzin also expressed optimism about the newly operational immigration checkpoint in Samdrup Jongkhar, which is expected to facilitate smoother entry for international visitors and further promote tourism in the east.

A Promising Start

Trashigang Dzongda Ugyen Dorji described this year’s festival as a pilot event. “Although we didn’t attract large numbers of international or regional tourists this year, it was a learning experience. Next year, we aim to improve visibility and outreach,” he said, emphasizing the importance of stronger marketing to draw global attention.

Despite the modest foreign turnout—71 international and 88 regional tourists—the domestic response was robust, with over 1,000 local visitors daily and more than 800 attendees on the final day alone.

Merak Gup Nima echoed these sentiments, noting the strong support from Bhutanese visitors and expressing hope for increased international participation in the coming years. “This year was only the beginning. As awareness grows, we expect more visitors from around the world,” he said.

Boost for Local Economy

Beyond its cultural and environmental impact, the Rhododendron Festival brought tangible economic benefits to Merak’s communities. Homestays, in particular, emerged as key beneficiaries of the event.

Dawa, owner of Red Panda Homestay, recorded a profit of Nu 120,000 from accommodations and an additional Nu 240,000 from sales of locally brewed blueberry and rhododendron wine. “The festival gave us a huge boost—not just financially, but also in terms of confidence about the potential of our local tourism industry,” he shared. Over the course of the week, Red Panda Homestay welcomed 21 guests.

According to local officials, a total of 490 bed-nights were recorded across 16 homestays in Merak and Radhi, accommodating 190 local guests, 30 international tourists, and 9 regional visitors.

A Royal Highlight

Adding to the event’s significance, His Majesty The King graced the closing ceremony of the Rhododendron Week with his presence, further elevating the festival’s profile and impact.

As Bhutan positions itself as a sustainable and high-value travel destination, festivals like the Rhododendron Week in Merak represent more than seasonal events—they are catalysts for long-term growth, conservation, and community empowerment in the eastern highlands.

With its promising start and strong local engagement, the Rhododendron Festival is expected to become a vibrant annual celebration, planting seeds for a flourishing future in eco-tourism and regional development.

