In a historic leap for cardiac care, Manipal Hospitals in Eastern India has unveiled the region’s first AI-powered wireless pacemaker, a groundbreaking development that brings the latest in medical innovation to the doorstep of Bhutan. This transformative leap in healthcare technology promises to redefine the landscape of treatment for patients suffering from heart conditions, offering hope and healing with an unprecedented level of precision and convenience.

Traditionally, Bhutanese patients facing cardiac issues have often had to travel great distances—sometimes overseas—to access advanced treatments, placing a significant burden on their health, finances, and families. The introduction of the AI-powered wireless pacemaker into Eastern India, in such close proximity to Bhutan, heralds a new era where world-class care is no longer out of reach.

The AI-powered pacemaker is not only a marvel of modern technology but also a game-changer in terms of its design and function. With its leadless, wireless structure and Bluetooth-enabled remote monitoring, it offers a level of safety and convenience that far exceeds traditional pacemakers. This breakthrough will provide Bhutanese patients with a faster, less invasive option for managing heart conditions, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to life-saving treatment within a manageable distance.

For a nation where cardiovascular diseases are among the most pressing health concerns, this technological advancement represents more than just a medical breakthrough—it is a catalyst for a shift in healthcare accessibility. The pacemaker, which boasts a lifespan of up to 25 years, opens doors to longer-term solutions for those suffering from heart arrhythmias, offering a brighter future for countless individuals.

By reducing the need for extensive travel and offering advanced, long-term care in close proximity, Manipal Hospitals is playing a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare experience for Bhutanese patients. This historic leap in cardiac care not only reflects the hospital’s leadership in medical innovation but also symbolizes the power of cross-border collaborations in meeting the healthcare needs of small, remote nations like Bhutan. It is a testament to how cutting-edge technology can improve lives, ensuring that patients in Bhutan have the opportunity to receive timely, effective, and life-saving treatment without the burden of distance or delay.

The Aveir Leadless Pacemaker, designed by Abbott, represents the pinnacle of innovation in cardiac care. Weighing a mere 2.4 grams, this marvel of nanotechnology offers secure placement directly in the heart and an unmatched lifespan of up to 25 years—far surpassing traditional pacemakers. With features such as Bluetooth-enabled remote monitoring and a non-magnetic design, the pacemaker ensures unparalleled convenience, safety, and peace of mind for patients.

The first successful implantation in Eastern India was performed on a 65-year-old patient at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, Kolkata. This milestone was quickly followed by two more procedures at Medica Superspecialty Hospital and Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, reinforcing the region’s leadership in advanced cardiac care.

“This minimally invasive pacemaker is particularly suited for patients with compromised immunity or those needing long-term cardiac solutions,” noted Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria.

For Bhutan, a nation where cardiovascular diseases rank among the most pressing health concerns, the introduction of this revolutionary technology is nothing short of a beacon of hope. Despite significant strides in improving healthcare services, Bhutan has long faced challenges in providing advanced cardiac treatments to its people, often hindered by geographical constraints, limited infrastructure, and a shortage of specialized medical expertise.

This situation has left many patients reliant on costly and time-consuming travel abroad, placing immense emotional and financial strain on families. For those unable to afford such measures, the lack of accessible advanced care has often led to dire consequences.

The proximity of Manipal Hospitals, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a team of seasoned medical professionals, brings a transformative shift in the healthcare landscape for Bhutanese patients. By bridging the gap between innovation and accessibility, the AI-powered wireless pacemaker opens up new possibilities for timely and effective intervention. Patients no longer need to endure the stress and uncertainty of long journeys for treatment, as world-class cardiac care is now within their reach in nearby India.

This innovation not only ensures improved health outcomes but also provides renewed hope and confidence in managing heart-related conditions, empowering patients to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Manipal Hospitals’ expertise and state-of-the-art facilities serve as a critical lifeline for Bhutanese citizens, exemplifying the potential of cross-border collaborations in addressing the unique healthcare needs of small, mountainous nations like Bhutan.

The Chief Executive Officer for North Bengal Marketing Public Relations remarked, “This groundbreaking development bridges the gap for Bhutanese patients, offering world-class care that can drastically improve lives. It is a beacon of hope for a country where cardiovascular health remains a critical issue.”

Joining the ranks of the U.S. and Europe, India has cemented its position as a global leader in cardiac innovation with this revolutionary device. The Aveir Leadless Pacemaker heralds a new era for cardiac care, extending its impact far beyond national borders to Bhutan and the wider region.

Manipal Health Enterprises, widely known as Manipal Hospitals, is India’s second-largest private healthcare network. With its origins rooted in the establishment of Kasturba Medical College in 1953 by T.M.A. Pai, the organization has grown into a trusted provider of world-class healthcare services. Operating a network of 33 hospitals across India, Manipal Hospitals continues its mission to redefine healthcare excellence for millions of patients.

Bhutanese patients now stand to benefit immensely from this transformative technology, bridging the gap between innovative medical care and accessibility, all thanks to Manipal Hospitals’ relentless pursuit of excellence.

