Reviving Bhutan’s Heritage: The Choki Artisan Initiative in Kabesa

Nestled in the serene landscapes of Kabesa, North Thimphu, the Choki Heritage Museum was officially launched on March 5, 2025, as a pioneering business initiative. This 17th-century Bhutanese home, standing for over 330 years, has been meticulously restored and transformed into a Living Museum—a gateway to Bhutan’s rich cultural past.

More than just a repository of artifacts, the museum offers an immersive experience, transporting visitors to an era defined by simplicity, ingenuity, and masterful craftsmanship. Beyond its role in preserving history, the museum serves as an educational hub, inspiring younger generations to reconnect with their cultural roots.

Adding to this experience is Choki Artisan at Kabesa, where visitors witness live demonstrations of age-old crafts—mask-making, wooden bowl turning, bamboo weaving, textile weaving, and intricate embroidery.

“Tourists and locals alike can observe the meticulous craftsmanship behind these traditional arts, deepening their appreciation for the skills that define Bhutanese heritage,” said Dorji Wangmo, Director of the Choki Traditional Art School. “With product displays and hands-on workshops, this initiative creates a holistic tourism experience, blending education, tradition, and interactive engagement.”

According to the Director, the museum’s launch ensures not only the sustainability of the institute but also that the revenue generated through Choki Artisans directly supports the Choki Traditional Art School. This initiative guarantees that its noble mission—nurturing disadvantaged youth—will continue for generations.

“By promoting immersive, culture-based experiences, Choki Artisan aligns with the government’s vision of sustainable tourism. It goes beyond economic benefits, actively safeguarding Bhutan’s artistic legacy,” she added.

A Legacy of Hope and Heritage

Founded in 1999 by the visionary late Dasho Choki Dorji, the Choki Traditional Art School has stood as a beacon of hope, creativity, and cultural preservation. For over two decades (26 years), the school has provided free art education, along with food and lodging, to children from disadvantaged backgrounds—empowering them to embrace Bhutan’s artistic traditions.

Today, its alumni serve as torchbearers of Bhutanese heritage, ensuring that traditional arts remain a cornerstone of the nation’s identity and a key driver of cultural tourism.

Choki Heritage Museum: The Sacred Village of Chokor

The village of Chokor holds profound spiritual significance in Bhutanese history. According to legend, the revered saint Lama Drukpa Kunley (1455–1529)—widely known as the ‘Divine Madman’—blessed this village during his mission to subdue demons.

After defeating a demon at Chimi Lhakhang in Punakha, he journeyed north to a site opposite Chokor, now called Chang-Ta-Gang, where he vanquished another malevolent spirit. As the legend goes, upon subduing this demon, a miraculous pile of stone scriptures emerged from the mountain. Lama Drukpa Kunley then shot an arrow toward Chokor, proclaiming that the scriptures should be placed where the arrow landed.

In an astonishing event, the scriptures flew to their destined location, and from the very spot where the arrow struck, a natural medicinal spring emerged—renowned for its healing properties and visited by Bhutanese from all walks of life seeking cures for ailments. The village was subsequently named Chokor, meaning ‘Wheel of Teaching,’ symbolizing the spiritual power of the sacred scriptures.

Lama Drukpa Kunley also prophesied that three stupas should be built to protect the village from future demonic influences. True to his prophecy, in the 17th century, Gyelse Tenzin Rabgay (1638–1696), the 4th Desi of Bhutan, consecrated these stupas. Each represents one of the divine protectors—the God of Compassion, the God of Wisdom, and the God of Power and Energy. Remarkably, the stupas are said to lean slightly forward, a gesture of reverence toward Gyelse Tenzin Rabgay—a detail still visible today.

Adjacent to these sacred stupas stood a noble family’s residence, a house of profound historical significance. Consecrated alongside the stupas, this house became a pivotal site in Bhutanese history. In 2002, the Choki Traditional Art School relocated to this hallowed ground, making the ancient home an integral part of its campus.

The Old House: A Testament to Resilience

In the 1950s, a devastating smallpox epidemic forced the evacuation of Kabesa, leaving behind abandoned homes, including a magnificent 17th-century noble farmhouse. Decades later, in 2002, the Choki Traditional Art School, seeking a new home, relocated to this site.

Restoration efforts carefully preserved the house’s original timber and stone walls, ensuring its architectural integrity. The wooden planks on the first floor remain untouched, and the 1.6-meter-thick walls—designed for insulation and resilience—continue to stand strong after nearly 330 years.

Originally repurposed as a prayer hall and dormitory, the house has now been reborn as the Choki Heritage Museum—a living tribute to Bhutanese artistry, spirituality, and enduring traditions.

With its deep-rooted cultural legacy and commitment to education, the Choki Heritage Museum and Artisan Initiative at Kabesa stand as a testament to Bhutan’s unwavering dedication to preserving its heritage for future generations.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu