Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement
Disability Inclusion Celebrated with Launch of “Dra=Nyam”
Call for Digital Revolution to Crush Corruption and Restore Public Trust
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement
GST Revolution: Finance Ministry Vows Fair Taxation and Economic Breakthrough
Trending Now
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement

Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement

The country has taken a decisive step toward enhancing public health and environmental safety with the immediate enforcement of the Bhutan Drinking Water Quality Standard (BDWQS) 2025. The updated standard, endorsed during the 3rd National Environment Commission (NEC) meeting on June 9, 2025, replaces the BDWQS 2016 and introduces more rigorous, science-based parameters to ensure safer and more reliable drinking water across the country.
The directive has been circulated widely to ministries, local government bodies, health institutions, and sectoral offices to ensure uniform implementation across the country.
The government has directed all implementing agencies to comply with the BDWQS 2025 within three months—by February 19, 2026. The enforcement applies to Department of Infrastructure Development; Department of Public Health; Royal Centre for Disease Control; Hospitals and Primary Health Centers; Thromde Administrations; Dzongkhag Administrations; and, Gewog Administrations.
The transition period allows agencies to realign their testing facilities, strengthen water treatment protocols, and update monitoring and reporting systems.
The revision comes at a critical time, as Bhutan continues to balance rapid urbanization, rising water demand, and the need for consistent water quality monitoring. While the country enjoys abundant freshwater sources, seasonal contamination, infrastructure limitations, and variable testing capacities remain persistent challenges, especially in growing peri-urban and rural communities.
According to the Department of Water under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR), the new standard reflects both global best practices and Bhutan’s evolving water realities. “BDWQS 2025 is not just an update—it is a national commitment to safeguard the health of every Bhutanese,” an official said. “As our country grows, so must our systems for ensuring consistent and scientifically robust water quality.”
Emphasizing the urgency of the transition, a ministry official noted: “Strict implementation of the updated standards is essential. We urge agencies to begin immediate alignment of their testing, monitoring, and reporting systems.”
The Department of Water also encouraged agencies to seek support where needed. “We are ready to provide technical guidance to ensure smooth and effective implementation across all districts,” the official added.
Stressing the urgency of early action, the official added that strict implementation of the updated standards is essential as water quality affects every household, every school, and every community. “We urge all agencies to begin immediate alignment.”
In recent years, water quality monitoring has revealed occasional fluctuations in microbial contamination, turbidity, and chemical parameters in certain regions. While many dzongkhags report good water quality for most of the year, inconsistent treatment processes and ageing distribution systems remain national concerns.
The new BDWQS 2025 sets clearer thresholds, more frequent testing requirements, and stricter protocols for contamination response. It also emphasizes public accountability, requiring agencies to maintain transparency in reporting results to relevant stakeholders.
A senior water specialist noted, “Reliable drinking water is fundamental to public health. These strengthened standards will help reduce water-borne diseases and improve the overall resilience of Bhutan’s water supply systems.”
To ensure smooth adoption of the new standards, the Department of Water has pledged technical support to agencies across the country. “We understand that some districts and rural areas may need additional guidance,” the official added. “Our team is ready to assist with training, testing protocols, and alignment of national monitoring frameworks.”
Meanwhile, observers say that the initiative marks a strong step toward strengthening national water security, reducing public health risks, and fulfilling the broader national vision of ensuring safe, reliable, and clean drinking water for every citizen.

Tashi Namgyal
From Thimphu

Post Views: 194
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement
Revised Drinking Water Quality Standard 2025 Comes into Enforcement