Resilience through a devastating flood

Dechencholing’s story of despair, hope, redemption and resurrection

On a seemingly ordinary Saturday afternoon, the tranquility of Dechencholing was shattered by an unprecedented flood that left destruction in its wake. The sudden and silent deluge, unlike anything in recorded history, caught residents off guard, leaving them with no time to save their possessions. The flood’s aftermath has etched a deep scar in the hearts and minds of the community.

What was once a bustling satellite town situated just north of the capital city is now in shambles. It is home to over 46 households and 158 residents. Many of these residents are now displaced, seeking refuge at the Royal Bhutan Bodyguard (RBG) mess, while others have found temporary shelter with relatives. The flood’s sudden onset left them homeless and desolate, their lives upended in mere moments.

Langa Tshering, a 39-year-old scrap dealer from Tashiyangtse who has called Dechencholing home since 2009, had just returned from collecting scrap when he heard the ominous sounds of the approaching flood. “The flood was unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he recounted. “It was fortunate it happened during the day; had it been at night, the outcome could have been far worse.” Despite his own minor injuries, Tshering was unable to save a neighbor who was swept away by the raging waters. Through tears, he expressed gratitude for the food and shelter provided by His Majesty’s grace during this harrowing time.

Among the displaced is 84-year-old Aum Chamo, who has lived in Dechencholing her entire life. Due to her hearing impairment, she was initially unaware of the flood’s approach. Alone, as her children are in Australia, she was assisted by neighbors to evacuate. “I have to come back here no matter what,” Chamo said resolutely. “I have no other place to stay.” Though she spends nights with different cousins, her daytime visits to her damaged home reflect her enduring attachment to her birthplace. “I was born here and I should die here. Floods like this cannot determine my modality.”

The flood has also deeply affected the town’s youth. Tandin Dorji, a 13-year-old student from Dechencholing Higher Secondary School, was at school when the flood struck. “We were evacuated by scouts to a safer place, but I was worried about my mom and two sisters back home,” Tandin said. His relief was palpable when he learned that his family was safe, though the fear had been overwhelming.

The flood wreaked havoc on local construction projects, damaging four sites and around ten buildings. “One of my mixture machines is destroyed, and other equipment, including sand, was washed away,” lamented a 33-year-old contractor. Although the laborers were safe, their temporary shelters and belongings were lost. The Department of Immigration swiftly issued new permits to the affected workers, facilitating their return home.

In another poignant story, Nima Tshering, a 70-year-old retired public servant and landlord, learned of the flood’s devastation too late to help his tenants. “My building sustained significant damage compared to others, but it’s no one’s fault,” he said. In a generous gesture, he waived the rent for his tenants for the month, demonstrating his compassion in a time of crisis.

In the wake of the flood, Desuups, police officers, and armed forces have dedicated their efforts to assisting locals in clearing debris and locating belongings. Among them is Sangay Chophel, a 33-year-old Desuung, who, along with his team, has worked tirelessly since the floodwaters receded. Covered in mud and wielding shovels, Sangay and his fellow Desuups embody the spirit of resilience and dedication. “We can’t replace what has been lost, but we’re doing our best to recover anything salvageable,” Sangay said, his determination evident.

The selfless efforts of Sangay and his team provide a glimmer of hope amid the devastation. Their works highlight the power of compassion and the strength of community solidarity. Despite the challenges, their perseverance offers comfort and reassurance to those who have lost everything.

This united front of private, government, and community stakeholders has emerged, working together to heal the town’s wounds and restore its beauty. This collective effort highlights the essential role of solidarity and resilience in overcoming tragedy and rebuilding a community.

“Although what’s done cannot be undone, the community’s strength in the face of devastation is apparently resolute in an unparalleled manner just like the gushing floodwaters which swept through the neighbourhood,” an observer recounts his hallowing experiences.

By DK Monger & Migma Dolma Moktan, Thimphu