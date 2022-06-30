Residents of Rabti village in T/yangtse jubilant over electric fencing works

The completion of the electric fencing works is expected to benefit 18 households

With 95% of the electric fencing works complete, the villagers of Rabti chiwog in Trashiyangtse are happy that their crops will now be safe from the attacks of wild animals.

The ongoing electric fencing work in the chiwog is expected to end soon.

As per the Forest Range office in Trashigyangtse, the implementation of the fencing activity is carried out in close collaboration with the Trashiyangtse Gewog Administration and Gewog Agriculture Extension office.

The materials are supported by the Bhutan Tiger Center and the Department of Forest and Park Services through the Trashigang Forest Division.

However, the labor contribution is rendered by the beneficiaries on a 60:40 cost-sharing modality.

The completion of the electric fencing works is expected to benefit 18 households.

The Tshogpa of Rabti chiwog, Dechen Chazang said the electric fencing will benefit the people of the village, and everyone in the village will be encouraged to work in peace as their crops are now safe from the wild animals.

He said this is the second time that the village has received electric fencing.

He said now people do not have to guard their crops all night like in the past.

A resident from Rabti village, Pema Dema said the electric fencing has come at the right time for people in the village as most farms are already under cultivation.

“Not only crops but even the animals at home are protected from the wild animals,” she added.

She said as they cultivate mostly maize and potato in the village, the electric fencing will help to keep the wild pigs and porcupines away from their crops.

Another villager said this year he is planning to cultivate more maize and potato compared to last year as he thinks the crops will now be safe from the wild animals.

“I don’t have to guard the crops all night like past days and we are grateful for the electric fencing,” he added.

Another resident, Pema said now the villagers do not have to guard their field against the wild animals.

Sonam Tashi from Trashiyangtse