Remembering June 2, 1974

On June 2nd, we commemorate the coronation anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King. On that day, a young King, not yet 19, ascended the throne as Bhutan’s Fourth King formally. This coronation was not merely a significant event; it marked the grand unveiling of Bhutan to the world, a land of mystique and boundless dreams. The ceremony etched Bhutan’s position on the global map and heralded a renaissance of cultural practices that enriched and defined the nation’s unique heritage. This momentous occasion was the genesis of Bhutan’s journey from seclusion to a beacon of cultural grandeur and visionary leadership.

Apart from this, what makes June 2, 1974 one of the most significant days in Bhutan’s annals?

The coronation was a grand extravaganza for the country. Bhutan had not invited the number of foreign heads of states, dignitaries and media personnel as invited during the Coronation. The stage was set to unfurl Bhutan completely to the global world.

The coronation marked an epochal moment as a throng of journalists from across the globe gained exclusive insights into the enigmatic realm of Bhutan. Amidst the resplendent grandeur of the coronation, journalists seized the opportunity to unravel the mysteries long veiled from the world’s gaze. Those who had to write about Bhutan based on what they heard from their friends and counterparts in India, could finally feel the Last Shangrila. National Geographic lost its monopoly as other media houses began to write and showcase to their audience in different parts of the world, the mythical Kingdom called Bhutan.

At another front, most people did not know if the Fourth King could step into the shoes of His late father comfortably. There was an air of doubt. But His Majesty’s engagement with the press during the coronation celebrations underscored his exceptional leadership qualities, defying his tender age and illuminating his profound vision for Bhutan’s advancement.

During the session with the media, the young King declared his vision and priority for the country – self-reliance and the preservation of Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence. His unwavering commitment to these ideals exemplified his dedication to ensuring Bhutan’s prosperity and autonomy amidst global complexities. Through his resolute action and declaration, he not only affirmed Bhutan’s unique identity but also conveyed a resounding message to the world regarding the nation’s aspirations and enduring values. Of all, a strong message was sent. “I may be young, but I can shoulder the responsibilities of a Leader.”

The effects were immediate. One journalist, in particular, crafted a vivid portrayal of His Majesty the King, depicting him as a dynamic young leader who seamlessly navigates the intricate balance between duty and leisure within his bustling schedule. Through captivating imagery and personalized reporting, His Majesty’s persona came alive on the pages of global publications, presenting him as a leader both regal and r.

Numerous editorial pieces hailed His Majesty as “Young but Able” and an “Enlightened Leader,” highlighting the seamless transition of kingship following the demise of His late Majesty in 1972. They noted that this transition occurred without any disruption to Bhutan’s progress and development, underscoring the firm and capable hands that continued to steer the nation’s leadership.

The press lauded His Majesty as the very embodiment of “self-assurance and dignity” throughout the celebrations. They were deeply impressed by His Majesty’s unwavering emphasis on the need for self-reliance. His Majesty passionately reiterated that his primary aims would be the pursuit of self-reliance and the preservation of Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence.

Additionally, the coronation of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo unveiled Bhutan’s cultural opulence to the global stage, a grandeur seldom witnessed before. While these cultural customs had long been embedded within Bhutanese heritage, their lavish display to the outside world was unprecedented.

Intricate rituals such as the Chipdrel procession, the Soeldra ceremony, and the taking of the five-color ceremonial scarves, followed by the Tashi Ngasol ceremony and the reverent chanting of the Phuensum Tshogpa Nga Den, culminating in the consecration ceremony, presented an extraordinary spectacle. The solemn Zhugdrel ritual and the offering of Thidhar added further layers of significance to the coronation proceedings.

The Guard of Honor, accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the stirring melodies of a military band, showcased Bhutan’s military grandeur and ceremonial splendor. This evoked a profound sense of pride among the gathered Bhutanese populace, steeped in reverence for their culture and heritage.

The occasion was embellished with the graceful movements of Bhutanese traditional dances and the mesmerizing spectacle of mask dances, serving to enrich and rejuvenate the cultural tapestry of the nation. These inclusive celebrations with the public held profound significance, reinforcing the sacred relationship shared between the King and his people, enriching the bond of national unity and identity.

The meticulously orchestrated sequence of events witnessed during the coronation became the blue print for all subsequent occasions of national importance. The Chipdrel procession, Zhugdrel ritual, and other ceremonial rites became integral components of Bhutanese cultural observances, serving not only to enlighten others about Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage but also to further fortify the cultural identity of the nation. To this day, Bhutan continues to uphold and cherish the legacy initiated during the Fourth King’s coronation

Of the many aspects of Bhutan’s culture, the celebrations of the Third Day of the coronation celebrations concluded with the auspicious dance, “Tashi Pheb,” in which all participated. It was the first time that this dance, which is today an integral part of all our celebrations, was performed.

The coronation saw thousands of people from all corners of Bhutan converging on Thimphu in a breathtaking display of devotion and unity. International media were captivated by the tales of hundreds who embarked on an arduous journey from eastern Bhutan, trekking south into India, then westward for a hundred miles before re-entering Bhutan for a final six-hour ride north to the capital. This epic pilgrimage, undertaken to witness the historic ascension of their King, underscored the profound reverence and unwavering loyalty of the Bhutanese people.

On June 2, 1974, we proclaimed to the world that Bhutan, a nation shrouded in mystery, possessed a leader of unwavering dedication to his people. We declared to the world that despite its size, Bhutan stood as a bastion of unity and strength. We showcased to the world that Bhutan, unlike any other, had safeguarded its cultural treasures through the ages. And we boldly declared to the world that Bhutan, with its indomitable spirit, would soon stride among the ranks of modern nations, a beacon of progress and tradition intertwined.

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu