Reimagining HR: From Process Keepers to Architects of Public Service

For years, Human Resource (HR) Officers in the civil service have been quietly associated with forms, files and recruitment cycles. Behind these visible processes lies a far more consequential role, one that shapes how the State serves its people.

This understanding framed the Annual Recruitment, Competency and Skill Development Needs Exercise for FY 2026–27, convened by the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), at Panbang, which brought together over 50 HR Officers from across government agencies to reflect on how talent is built, sustained and deployed in an increasingly complex public sector.

As the central personnel agency of the civil service, the RCSC is mandated to strengthen public service delivery. That mandate begins with human capital, ensuring that the right people, with the right competencies, are placed in roles where they can deliver the greatest public value. HR Officers sit at the centre of this responsibility, not merely as administrators, but as strategic partners to their organisations.

RCSC Chairperson Tashi Pem emphasised that organisational performance depends on how effectively human capital is nurtured to manage both financial and intellectual resources.

“Organisational success is ultimately determined by how well human capital is developed and supported. HR officers are the custodians of getting this right. They bridge organisations and help build high-performing teams that deliver value to the people,” she said.

She also highlighted the rapidly changing nature of work, noting that artificial intelligence is reshaping roles and tasks across the civil service. Calling for greater investment in upskilling and reskilling, she urged HR Officers to embrace technology while ensuring that workforce development remains purposeful, ethical and aligned with emerging service demands.

The exercise moved beyond conventional presentations, creating space for HR Officers to speak candidly about the operational challenges they face. Manual systems, fragmented digital platforms, recruitment pressures and heavy workloads that draw HR away from strategic functions were discussed as systemic issues with direct implications for service delivery and staff wellbeing.

What emerged was a portrait of HR Officers as institutional stewards and problem-solvers, grounded in lived experience, files carried between offices, data reconciled across systems, calls answered after hours and difficult decisions taken to uphold fairness and integrity. The discussions reflected a growing confidence among HR professionals to question inherited processes and advocate for reforms that better serve both civil servants and citizens.

Attention also turned to the frontline of public administration, with discussions focusing on the roles and performance expectations of Gewog Administrative Officers (GAOs), who remain the closest point of contact between the civil service and communities.

Rinchen Pelzom, GAO of Phangkhar Gewog in Zhemgang, shared insights into the expanding responsibilities of GAOs, highlighting that their work extends well beyond routine administration.

“In addition to service delivery, GAOs today serve as protective focals for women and children in our gewogs, and as focal points for statistical and administrative data. Because we engage with communities on a daily basis, these responsibilities have become an integral part of our role,” she said.

Participants noted that while these responsibilities are critical, clearer role definitions and structured work plans are essential to ensure consistency, accountability and effectiveness across all 205 gewogs. Strengthening role clarity at the grassroots was identified as central to improving public service delivery nationwide.

The gathering also paused for collective reflection, as the RCSC Commission joined the Panbang Dungkhag administration in offering prayers for the long life and wellbeing of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, an expression of unity and shared purpose that framed the broader discussions on service and responsibility.

At the core of the exercise was a shift in how talent development is understood. Rather than training driven by available resources, participants emphasised skilling guided by intention—aligned with emerging needs, future capacity requirements and the realities of a rapidly evolving workplace. AI-related competencies, adaptive skills and developmental capabilities were highlighted as essential to shaping an enlightened and entrepreneurial bureaucracy.

As HR Officers presented competency and professional development plans for the coming years, discussions focused on relevance, prioritisation and impact. Participants reflected that intentional talent management also creates pathways for specialisation within the civil service, building in-house expertise and supporting data-driven, evidence-informed development.

When deliberations concluded, a shared message resonated: talent development does not end with recruitment. It requires continuous grooming, strategic foresight and courageous HR leadership.

Ugyen Tenzin

From Thimphu