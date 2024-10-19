Reflections on the Royal Visit

Bhutanese in Australia experienced a historic and unforgettable moment as they welcomed His Majesty to their adopted home. It marked an unprecedented occasion—the first visit of a Bhutanese King to Australia. This visit not only dispelled doubts in the community but also strengthened the bond of love and loyalty between the Bhutanese people and their King.

Emotions ran high, with tears flowing the moment His Majesty arrived. “It was involuntary, a testament to the sacred relationship we share with His Majesty. We miss home and our families. His Majesty understands this, which is why he came to Australia. I don’t know of any other leader who has done such a thing,” said Kinley Wangmo, a student in Melbourne.

Kado, who works in Perth, noted that excitement was palpable. “Everyone was eager. People forgot about work and school, arriving early to secure the best spots,” he said. Reflecting on His Majesty’s speech, Kado shared that Bhutanese abroad feel empowered to invest and contribute, whether to Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) or the nation. He added that the visit was a blessing to many who have been labeled as having “abandoned” the country. “Many of us are here due to circumstances. Once things improve, people will return.”

Kuentu Lekpa from Perth said he has understood the presentation on Gelephu Mindful City and has no doubt that the project will succeed as it is a noble vision of His Majesty, support by a strong team. “I can imagine that it even surpasses Australia,” he dreams. As said by His Majesty, he said, “I will take the knowledge acquired from Australia and invest in GMC, given I reach at that level.”

Sangay Choden living in Perth said that the Royal Audience far surpassed her expectation.“I expected to feel inspired by His Majesty’s presence, but I was unprepared for the depth of emotion that washed over me. I anticipated feeling a connection to Bhutan, but I didn’t expect the intense surge of patriotism and sense of purpose that flooded my heart.”

Sonam Wangmo, who also lives in Perth attended the Royal Audience with her children and nieces. “I often ponder whether any leader or king could be as deeply connected to their country and people as our King. His emotions truly resonated with us, and I believe that failing to understand this connection means missing something significant,” she said. While many Bhutanese initially planned to return home within a few years, she said that people now sense a renewed eagerness among them to return, contribute their skills and experiences following the Royal Audience. Personally, she said, “I have resolved to return and pursue work that I find meaningful, leaving no stone unturned in my efforts.”

Meanwhile, Karma Yangchen wasn’t happy with what happened. “Parents should be ashamed of their children for the failure to instill Bhutanese values.” She was disheartened seeing the younger generation requesting for selfies, autographs on lagays, shirts, and flags from His Majesty. “Even some elders were behaving inappropriately,” she added.

Chencho Tshering, President of the Bhutanese Buddhist & Cultural Centre in Canberra, described seeing His Majesty as a unifying and deeply emotional experience. “Seeing my King after nearly a decade felt like quenching a deep thirst,” he said.

“His Majesty’s words carried immense wisdom and compassion, reminding us of his unwavering dedication to our country. Many were moved to tears, witnessing firsthand the genuine love and effort our King invests in his people and nation.”

Chencho expressed his privilege in learning about GMC directly from His Majesty. “We are confident in this noble initiative because we now know the man behind it is our King. His commitment gives us faith in its success, and we are ready to invest in it at any time.”

Regarding the gift presented by His Majesty, Chencho said the community felt blessed to receive a statue of Zhabdrung, which will hold a place of reverence at the Bhutanese Buddhist and Cultural Centre. “This statue will be one of the most significant nangtens in our community temple.”

The Bhutanese community in Canberra now has a clearer understanding of the GMC project. They shared that they were deeply moved by His Majesty’s continued connection to Bhutanese living abroad. His call to utilize the skills and resources of the diaspora to support GMC resonated deeply, leaving the community with a sense of pride and purpose. “We are all ready to invest immediately,” said Ugyen Penjor, President of the Australia-Bhutan Association of Canberra.

“The atmosphere was one of elation and joy at being able to meet the Royal Family. For many, just seeing the Druk Air plane at the airport brought a rush of emotion,” Ugyen added.

Reflecting on the Royal Audience, Ugyen described it as a profoundly emotional experience. “We are deeply grateful to His Majesty for granting us the time and for sharing his vision for the GMC.”

Regarding expectations, Ugyen said, “People were content just to have the chance to see the Royal Family.” While most understood the GMC project, some clarity was still needed regarding investment opportunities. “One common question was about jobs—whether they would be available soon. There is a sense that we are more consumers of jobs than creators.”

He also noted that many were visibly emotional as the Royal entourage departed. “His Majesty’s visit reconnected us to our roots and reignited our pride in being Bhutanese.”

Phuntsho Wangdi, a senior resident of Canberra, remarked on how overwhelmed the Bhutanese were during the visit. “The silence in the room when His Majesty entered was telling. Many want to return to Bhutan, but they know opportunities are limited back home. The visit brought some clarity about GMC, but people still want to learn more about the possibilities it holds for them.”

The visit underscored the deep longing for Bhutan and the enduring connection between the King and his people.

By Ugyen Tenzin & Sangay Rabten, Thimphu