འབྲུག་རྒྱལ་ཡོངས་དངུལ་ཁང་ཚད་འཛིན་གྱིས་ ཤེས་རིག་སྐྱིན་འགྲུལ་བྱིན་ནིའི་ལུ་ ཐབས་ཤེས་གཏང་དོ་ཡོདཔ།
Recovery starts with trade deficit
TSHEYANG – A delicious nettle herbal tea
Inflation-the scissor cutting through consumers’ pockets
Trending Now

Recovery starts with trade deficit

In Bhutan, there is one issue that continues to trump the country’s economy is the trade deficit. The trade deficit has existed since 2013. During the last decade, however, Bhutan has seen an escalation in the inequality between the value of goods imported and goods exported. Consumers are used to seeing products from every corner of the town in their local grocery stores and retail shops. These overseas products—or imports—provide more choices to consumers.

If we see the latest trade statics, the year-on-year inflation rate for imported goods further went up by 22.06% in the second quarter of this year. All groups within the imported category recorded an increase with mineral products, cement, and electricity recording the highest increase among the groups with 48.34% due to an increase in fuel prices (diesel and petrol). It contributed to about 42% of the overall increase.

Chemicals, plastics, textiles, and apparel increased by 39% followed by metals and metal articles with a 27.32% increase accounting for 18% and 12% of the overall increase respectively. The food and beverages group recorded the least increase with only 4.82% contributing around 5% of the overall inflation.

Let’s use running a business as a simple comparison. The rupee coming in equals our revenue. Rupee going out equals our expenses. The net difference is our gain or loss. So, when we think about the macroeconomics of our country and the trade deficit, it is similar to a business running at a loss – a very significant loss. Imagine your business running at a loss every year for three decades. Is the big picture of the issues surrounding our trade deficit getting clearer?

Some say if we compare the current quarter to the previous quarter import price also recorded the highest increase so far with 6.54%. The main contributor to the quarterly increase was mineral products, cement, and electricity which rose 20.90% due to an increase in fuel price. The other two are chemicals, plastics, textiles, and apparel; and Machinery, appliances, and other manufacturers which increased by 10.55% and 3.32% respectively.

Year-on-year inflation for export goods further slowed down in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous two quarters, with a 13.63% increase from the second quarter of 2021. Base metal and other manufacturers recorded the highest increase with 38.14% contributing to about 80% of the overall increase.

So, when will this change? When and how does the trade deficit reduce and maybe, just maybe, become a trade surplus in other countries like the USA and China? When we start producing Bhutan-made goods again. When we start being able to afford something produced in our country again. When Bhutan figures out the simple equation.

Imagine if our country was running with a Nu 60bn surplus. Tax rates might just drop. Unemployment might just drop. Housing might be affordable and available for everyone. Isn’t that what we all want? Isn’t that what politicians say they are trying to fix? Isn’t that the lost Bhutan dream?

I say, start with the trade deficit.

The writer is Ugyen Choden, freelance writer

Post Views: 12
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
October 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top