Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph
Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph
Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph
Fiscal Deficit for FY 2025-26 to remain at Nu 20B
ESP unpopular at the grassroots
De-Suung: The 21st Century Scout
World Bank Projects Bhutan’s Real GDP Growth at 7.2% in 2025
Trending Now

Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph

The recognition of Haa as one of the top 25 destinations for 2025 is a testament to what determination, vision, and collaboration can achieve. It demonstrates that success is not reserved for the privileged or the well-established—it is attainable by any district willing to rise to the challenge. Haa, a region that only opened its doors to tourism in 2002, now stands as a shining example of what is possible. If Haa can attract visitors with its unique offerings, why can’t other regions follow suit?

The answer lies in leadership, vision, and the commitment to creating exceptional products and experiences. Haa’s success is a reminder that transformative change happens when leaders are bold, when visions are clear, and when communities come together with a shared purpose. It underscores the importance of delivering quality—quality services, quality experiences, and quality hospitality.

Even at the national level, critical questions echo: Are tourism policies the product of a select few within the Department of Tourism (DoT), crafted in isolation? Or are they the embodiment of a collective, inclusive vision that draws from the wisdom, experiences, and aspirations of an entire nation?

The story of Haa serves as a powerful counterpoint—a shining example of what true collaboration can achieve. In Haa, tourism development is not a solitary endeavor dictated from above; it is a harmonious symphony, a joint venture where every stakeholder has a voice and a role to play. From local communities to leaders, from entrepreneurs to policymakers, all are united in their shared commitment to preserving the region’s heritage while unlocking its potential.

Thus, Haa’s success is not just a tale of progress; it is a testament to the transformative power of working together. It speaks volumes about the strength of unity, the resilience of partnerships, and the boundless possibilities that arise when diverse voices come together to shape a common destiny. It is a blueprint for the nation, urging everyone to adopt a similarly inclusive approach in crafting tourism policies that reflect the spirit, culture, and collective aspirations of its people.

Haa’s remarkable achievements is a call to awaken the untapped potential lying dormant within eastern Bhutan and other districts—a reminder that with visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and a commitment to excellence, the seemingly impossible can be achieved. Haa’s story is more than an inspiration; it is a rallying cry for eastern Bhutan and beyond to rise above limitations, embrace their unique identities, and carve out their place on the global stage.

The message resonates with simplicity yet carries a profound truth: if you promote tourism with purpose and excellence, tourists will come. Deliver quality services, unveil the unique elements  of beauty and culture that defines your region, and the world will take notice. Tourists will not just visit—they will be drawn, compelled by the authenticity and allure that only you can offer.

This is a call to action—a rallying cry for all corners of Bhutan to seize their potential, create with vision, and transform aspirations into reality. The world is watching, and the future belongs to those who dare to lead it.

Post Views: 475
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph
Recognition and Revelation – Messages from Haa’s Triumph