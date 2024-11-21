RCSC updates BCSR 2023

New provisions introduced to support wellbeing of women

During its 23rd Commission Meeting on November 6, 2024, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) approved updates to the Bhutan Civil Service Rules 2023 (BCSR). According to the Commission, the updates have been introduced “with the aim of supporting the wellbeing of women for childbirth and providing greater flexibility in annual leave/casual leave utilization.”

With this, there would be a pre-birth maternity leave, whereby, expectant mothers will now be granted 14 days of dedicated Pre-birth maternity leave, enabling them to prepare for childbirth without impacting their standard maternity leave. “This new provision is extended to women in the civil service to support mother’s pre-birth health and child health by offering added flexibility to reduce pre-delivery stress,” the Commission has stated.

Further, there have been updates made to carry over annual and casual leave. Civil servants can now carry over unused leave into the following year, maximum up to 30 days as leave reserve only and not for leave encashment. This revised provision is extended to provide more flexibility to civil servants to keep a leave reserve for unexpected circumstances.

The following are the existing and amended provisions of the BCSR 2023.

8.4 Annual Leave

8.4.7: Existing: Annual leave may be taken at any point during the fiscal year and shall not be eligible for monetary compensation or carry over to the subsequent year.

Amendment: 8.4.7: Annual leave may be taken at any point during the fiscal year and shall be eligible for carryover, accumulating to a maximum of 30 days. Accumulated leave shall not be eligible for monetary compensation.

8.5 Casual Leave

8.5.8:

Existing: Casual leave may be taken at any point during the fiscal year and shall not be eligible for monetary compensation or carry over to the subsequent year.

Amendment:

8.5.8: Casual leave may be taken at any point during the fiscal year and shall be eligible for carryover, accumulating to a maximum of 30 days. Accumulated leave shall not be eligible for monetary compensation.

8.7 Maternity Leave

(New Provision)

8.7.16: Pre-birth maternity leave of 14 days shall be granted in the final month of pregnancy, prior to the start of regular maternity leave. This leave shall be separate from standard maternity leave and cannot be added to the end of the maternity leave period or other maternity-related leave.

According to UNICEF, paid maternity leave is important for a number of reasons, which include child development, mental health, employment and others. Paid parental leave allows parents to bond with their child, establish routines, and meet their health and developmental needs. Paid parental leave can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression in caregivers, especially women. Similarly, paid parental leave can increase employment and earnings for mothers, and reduce the need for public assistance.

By Staff Reporter